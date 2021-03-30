Miami Open 2021: Milos Raonic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Milos Raonic vs (26) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 30 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Approx 3 pm local time, 12.30 am IST

Milos Raonic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Milos Raonic closed out a tight straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert on Sunday to book his spot in the last-16 of the 2021 Miami Open.

The big-serving Canadian fended off all three break points he faced against Humbert, and in fact is yet to drop his serve in Miami so far. He will now hope to repeat that same performance in the next round, where he faces Hubert Hurkacz.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz himself scored a resounding 6-3, 7-6(6) win over Raonic's countryman and 6th seed Denis Shapovalov in his last match. The win was of particular significance given that the Pole had lost to the same opponent earlier this month in Dubai.

This time, Hurkacz was able to flip the script with a combination of clutch returns and solid baseline hitting.

The 24-year-old started the season with a title run in Delray Beach, but hasn't been able to sustain the momentum since then. With a big win under his belt in Miami already, he will now be inspired to continue his journey into the latter stages.

Milos Raonic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Milos Raonic is looking to reach his fourth Miami Open quarterfinal.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Milos Raonic and Hubert Hurkacz, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Milos Raonic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Milos Raonic enters this contest as the favorite on paper, but given the duo's similar style of play, this could well end up going down to the wire.

Both players will back themselves on serve, and we can thus expect a lot of quick games. But Hurkacz did come up with some great returns in the tight moments during his match against Shapovalov, and that's something that Raonic will have to be wary of.

The Pole will be looking at this match as a big opportunity to land his first quarterfinal in Miami, and that sort of motivation might help him take a set. But if Raonic can find his best attacking tennis and can keep the errors at bay, he should be able to come through in the end.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.