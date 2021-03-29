Miami Open 2021: Ons Jabeur vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (27) Ons Jabeur vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 29 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Ons Jabeur vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Having lost to Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open, Ons Jabeur managed to exact revenge with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over the World No. 4 in Miami on Sunday. Jabeur is now set to take on Sara Sorribes Tormo, whose recent exploits have caught the attention of the tennis world.

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sorribes Tormo has played a lot of tennis in the new season, and has won quite a few three-set matches. The highlight, however, was her dominant run in Guadalajara, where she secured her first WTA title.

The Spaniard appeared in a candid interview with the WTA following her victory, where she discussed the adjustments she made to her serve and attacking game during the pre-season. Sorribes Tormo also recently shifted her training base to Valencia, where she began working with a new team.

The 24-year-old has always been a great competitor, but the recent improvements, especially on serve and her general approach, seem to be paying rich dividends.

Ons Jabeur vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Ons Jabeur holds a dominant head-to-head against her opponent of the day.

Ons Jabeur leads Sara Sorribes Tormo in the head-to-head by a comfortable 4-1 margin. The Tunisian has won the duo's last three meetings, and will look to continue her dominance against Sorribes Tormo.

Ons Jabeur vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Ons Jabeur has made a reputation for herself as one of the most unpredictable players on the tour. But despite her frequent deep runs in big events, she has not been able to maintain her best level throughout a tournament.

The Tunisian has a very well-rounded game and can play just about every shot in the book. But having such variety at her disposal doesn't always work in her favor, as she sometimes struggles with her shot selection.

Jabeur can also be too stubborn at using drop shots, and often has a hard time staying focused for long stretches.

These weakness could be particularly dangerous against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is the exact opposite of Jabeur. The Spaniard will bring a high level of consistency to the match, which could well frustrate Jabeur into overhitting.

That said, Sorribes Tormo will also need to stay aggressive to keep Jabeur at bay. If she is too passive, the Tunisian might just be able to find a way through this one.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in two tight sets.