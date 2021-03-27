Miami Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Johanna Konta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Petra Kvitova vs (17) Johanna Konta

Date: 27 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Not before 8.30 pm local time, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Petra Kvitova vs Johanna Konta preview

Playing in her opening match at the 2021 Miami Open, Petra Kvitova looked to be in top form as she raced past Frenchwoman Alize Cornet to secure her spot in the third round.

The Czech fired 26 winners against only 6 unforced errors in the match that lasted about an hour. Kvitova will now look to carry that momentum into the next round, where she faces Great Britain's Johanna Konta.

Johanna Konta

Konta, who is making a comeback after an injury scare earlier this year, started her week in Miami with a tight two-set win over Magda Linette.

Both players looked rusty but the Brit was able to remain solid on serve and edge her opponent at crucial junctures of the contest.

Against an in-form Kvitova though, Konta will need to significantly raise her level of play.

Petra Kvitova vs Johanna Konta head-to-head

Kvitova will look to continue her run of good form at Miami.

Petra Kvitova has a narrow lead of 3-2 over Johanna Konta in their head-to-head. The Brit did win their last meeting, which was at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, and will be hopeful of a repeat.

Petra Kvitova vs Johanna Konta prediction

Doha champion Petra Kvitova has been playing some fine tennis in recent weeks and will look to continue her run of good form here as well.

The same, however, cannot be said about Johanna Konta, who has not had a big result since the Cincinnati Open last year. She does have a big game that is well-suited for the hardcourts, but will need to bring her A-game to put up a fight here.

For Kvitova, the key will be to maintain her own level and not give away too many free points in the match. She has done well to deal with the tough windy conditions in her matches, and if she can continue in the same vein, the Czech should be able to close this one out.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.