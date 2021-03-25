Miami Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Alize Cornet

Date: 25 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Approx. 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Petra Kvitova vs Alize Cornet preview

Petra Kvitova is set to open her 2021 Miami Open campaign with a second-round encounter against France's Alize Cornet on Thursday.

Kvitova has been in good form in recent weeks, having secured an impressive 28th career title in Doha. And while she had to retire mid-match at her next tournament, the Czech will be feeling good about her prospects in the Floridian city.

Alize Cornet

Cornet, meanwhile, has had a slow start to the new season. But she did register a strong win over the in-form Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Miami first round, and will now be hopeful of turning over a new leaf.

The Frenchwoman has a dogged style of play, which was on full display in her three-set win over Kuznetsova. But Cornet will need to take a more aggressive approach towards her match against Kvitova, who is likely to push her to all corners of the court with her big hitting.

Petra Kvitova vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Petra Kvitova is likely to be the aggressor in the contest.

Petra Kvitova leads Alize Cornet in the head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The Czech has scored a comfortable straight-sets win on each occasion, but the two haven't played each other since 2017.

Petra Kvitova vs Alize Cornet prediction

Petra Kvitova will look to make a strong start to the tournament, where she is a former quarterfinalist. She possesses a big game that should benefit from the conditions in Miami, but will need to be wary of a few obstacles.

In Alize Cornet, Kvitova faces an opponent who is not going to give her anything for free. The Frenchwoman is one of the fittest players on the tour and will look to turn this into a physical battle, which is where she thrives.

Kvitova will have to put her big groundstrokes to good use, but will also need to keep her unforced errors in check. This match is pretty much on her racket though, and if she can manage to show some restraint in her attack, the Czech should be able be able to come through in the end.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.