Miami Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Petra Kvitova vs (5) Elina Svitolina

Date: 29 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 8.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Petra Kvitova vs Elina Svitolina preview

Petra Kvitova has made her way to the last 16 of the 2021 Miami Open for the loss of just seven games, and now has her eyes set on a third quarterfinal at the tournament.

The Czech has been in rampaging form this week, firing winners with ease and making the best of the favorable conditions in the Floridian city. Her challenger in the fourth round is the fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who is looking for a second quarterfinal here.

Elina Svitolina

Svitolina has done well to eke out a couple of good wins this week. She was made to dig deep by Shelby Rogers and Veronika Kudermetova, but was able to come out on top in the end.

The wins are especially significant given the Ukrainian's poor recent results. She had entered the tournament on the back of a poor Middle East swing, where she won just one match. Needless to say, her performances in Miami so far would have given her plenty of confidence.

Against an on-song Kvitova though, Svitolina will need step up her level even further.

Advertisement

Petra Kvitova vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to continue her fine form deep into the tournament.

Petra Kvitova molds a comfortable 7-2 lead over Elina Svitolina in the duo's head-to-head. That said, the Ukrainian has troubled her opponent in the past, and is also the winner of their latest hardcourt meeting.

Petra Kvitova vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Barring her second-round withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships, Petra Kvitova has won her last six matches in dominant fashion. She will now be keen on carrying that form deep into the Miami event as well.

The Czech is likely to be the aggressor in the match against Elina Svitolina on Monday. Her serve and groundstrokes have worked particularly well this week, and she has also been able to mix in some serve and volley into her play.

That sort of form does not bode for Svitolina, who will have to find a way to counter Kvitova's power. And while the Ukrainian is one of the best at neutralizing pace, her recent form fails to inspire much confidence.

Svitolina will have to do something different if she wishes to stop her opponent's strong run. But if Kvitova can continue to show the sort of restraint that she has in her previous two matches, there is only so much her opponent can do.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.