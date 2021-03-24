Miami Open 2021: Sebastian Korda vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Radu Albot

Date: 24 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000 Series

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Sebastian Korda vs Radu Albot preview

Sebastian Korda was among the most impressive young players who burst on to the scene last year. The American made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros 2020, in what was his maiden main-draw appearance in Paris.

Korda commenced 2021 with even more gusto, reaching his first ATP final at the Delray Beach Open in January. He recently jumped five spots in the rankings to reach his career-high spot at No. 87.

The 20-year-old was impressive in the first round at Acapulco last week, defeating Marin Cilic in straight sets. While he did lose to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round, Korda will still enter Miami with plenty of momentum and self-belief.

Moldova's Radu Albot, meanwhile, has also been in good nick lately. Albot made the semifinals in Singapore last month, defeating top seed Adrian Mannarino in the process. He had a memorable campaign at the Australian Open too, where he knocked out 12th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

The World No. 77 had a difficult time in Dubai though, losing in the first round. Albot has a win-loss ratio of 5-5 so far this year, and will be keen to improve on it in Miami.

Sebastian Korda vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Sebastian Korda and Radu Albot have not faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Radu Albot prediction

Radu Albot is a fighter on the court

Sebastian Korda, with his attacking mindset and strong baseline play, is a difficult player to face for anyone. The American has flat, powerful groundstrokes, and he can also move quickly on the court.

Korda's junior Australian Open title win proves that he enjoys hardcourts; the 20-year-old plays his best tennis on the surface.

The biggest test for Korda in this fixture will be Radu Albot's doggedness, particularly since he is not known for his patience. Albot is a tricky customer and does not give anything away easily. Known for his never-say-die attitude, the Moldovan fights for every single point.

An accomplished doubles player, Albot also has deft net-play and impressive movement on the court. This promises to be a tight contest, where experience might just end up holding sway.

Prediction: Rabu Albot to win in three sets.