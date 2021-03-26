Miami Open 2021: Sofia Kenin vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 26 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Sofia Kenin vs Andrea Petkovic preview

Sofia Kenin is set to return to tennis action after undergoing an emergency appendectomy at the end of the Australian Open series last month.

The World No. 4 will begin her 2021 Miami Open campaign on Friday with a second-round match against former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic. The German scored a resounding 7-5, 6-1 win over Zhang Shuai in her opening round at Miami.

Andrea Petkovic

Petkovic had announced her plans to retire at the end of last season, but chose to backtrack on her decision after the tour shut down due to the pandemic.

The German did make a winning start to the season, reaching the second round at the Gippsland Trophy. Difficult draws and rusty play have, however, prevented her from earning wins since then.

Against the returning American, Petkovic will be sensing an opportunity for a big upset win.

Sofia Kenin vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

Advertisement

Kenin will look to move past her poor start to the season.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Sofia Kenin and Andrea Petkovic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sofia Kenin vs Andrea Petkovic prediction

Sofia Kenin earned a much-deserved WTA Player of the Year trophy at the end of last season. But she has looked a pale shadow of her 2020 self in the first few months of the new season.

The American has struggled to cope with the pressure of defending her title in Melbourne, and lackluster showings elsewhere have only added to her troubles. She looked out of sorts during her defeat against an unheralded Olivia Gadecki at the Phillip Island Trophy and needs a complete reset here.

And that's precisely why this could prove to be a big chance for Andrea Petkovic, who has been looking to resurrect her own career for quite some time now.

This is a big match for both women, who play similar well-rounded games. Petkovic arguably has the bigger groundstrokes, but more than the baseline game, she will need to find a way to break down the mentally strong Kenin to come out on top here.

Prediction: Andrea Petkovic to win in three sets.