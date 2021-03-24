Miami Open 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund

Date: March 25, 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund preview

14th seed Victoria Azarenka takes on World No. 59 Laura Siegemund in her opening round at the Miami Open 2021 on Thursday.

After an underwhelming start to the season, Azarenka turned it around in Doha, where she reached the semi-finals. Straight-set wins over the likes of Svetlana Kuznetsova and Elina Svitolina gave her a huge boost of confidence.

Unfortunately, a back injury cut short her journey and forced her to pull out of the following week's Dubai Tennis Championships as well.

Having rested and recovered, the two-time Australian Open champion now comes to the Miami Open, where she has tasted a lot of success in the past. Her title wins in 2009, 2011 and 2016 show the comfort level Azarenka has playing on these courts.

Laura Siegemund

A former World No. 27, Laura Siegemund is enjoying a career resurgence in singles, which is evident from her runs to the 2020 Roland Garros quarters and the 2021 Qatar Open pre-quarter-finals.

The latter was even more impressive as she had to battle her way out of the qualifying rounds. Siegemund even defeated World No. 23 Elena Rybakina in Doha, which further underlines how difficult an opponent the German can be if she finds her game.

The 33-year-old started her Miami Open campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 win over World No. 90 Christina McHale and will hope to bring that momentum into her face-off with Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Laura Siegemund have split their two meetings so far, so their head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

Siegemund had beaten Azarenka at the 2019 Australian Open but the Belarusian was able to turn the tables on her at the Qatar Open this year, with a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Victoria Azarenka vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Victoria Azarenka

This will be a matchup of contrasting styles. While Azarenka looks to dominate from the baseline, Siegemund likes to come forward and finish points at the net. That could rob the former World No. 1 of the precious rhythm that she so thrives in.

That said, Siegemund doesn't have the strongest of forehands and that wing could easily break down in the face of an onslaught from the Belarusian. Siegemund's serve is a liability as well and against a returner as efficient as Azarenka, it might let her down.

Having defeated Siegemund comfortably earlier this month, the two-time Grand Slam winner should come up with the perfect gameplan to start her quest for a fourth Miami Open title on the right note.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.