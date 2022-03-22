Miami Open 2022: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title featuring Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz

The top players on the men's side are in a bit of disarray heading into the 2022 Miami Open.

Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Alisassime, who have performed well this year, lost early at the Indian Wells Masters. They'll be looking to get back to their best now.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are all skipping the tournament for various reasons.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz's year has been pretty decent, but it doesn't seem like he'll be winning back-to-back titles at the Miami Open. Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal in the California desert last week and will aim to continue his good run of form.

Taylor Fritz, who defeated Nadal to win the Indian Wells Masters, will look to win consecutive titles. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev's 13-match winning streak came to an end in the semifinals at Indian Wells, but the Russian will be keen to resume his winning ways.

Here are the five players who are expected to contend for the Miami Open title:

#5 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev's year had been going rather well prior to his stumble at the Indian Wells Masters. He led Russia to the semifinals of the ATP Cup and then reached the final of the Australian Open for the second straight year. However, he lost to Rafael Nadal in the latter match after blowing a two-set lead.

Medvedev competed at the Mexican Open after, where he lost to Nadal once again. However, his semifinal appearance was more than enough for him to claim the World No. 1 ranking after Novak Djokovic lost early in Dubai.

Competing in his first tournament as the top-ranked player, Medvedev lost to Gael Monfils in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. He also relinquished the World No. 1 ranking to Djokovic. If he wants to get back on top, he'll need to reach at least the semifinals of the Miami Open.

While the Russian did lose early along with a host of other top players, he seems the most likely among them to recover well after a disappointing loss. Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last year and could go further this time, provided he's back to his best.

#4 Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie's start to the year was disastrous as he lost all three of his ATP Cup group ties and exited the Australian Open in the first round itself. The Brit won his first match of the year at the Rotterdam Open and made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Norrie then won his third career title at the Delray Beach Open, followed by a runner-up finish at the Mexican Open. As the defending champion at Indian Wells, he made it to the quarterfinals, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Norrie has been playing quite well over the last few weeks and if things fall into place for him at the Miami Open, he could win his second Masters 1000 title.

#3 Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev has enjoyed tremendous success in 2022. A third-round exit from the Australian Open has been the only time he has lost early in a tournament.

At the Rotterdam Open, his title defense ended in the semifinals against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Rublev then won consecutive titles at the Open 13 Provence and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

He arrived at the Indian Wells Masters as one of the favorites to win the title. The Russian lost to Taylor Fritz in the semifinals, ending his 13-match winning streak.

Andrey Rublev @AndreyRublev97 Thank you so much for all your support during Indian Wells it means a lot to me. I’m so exited to keep improving and show better performance in Miami🖤 Thank you so much for all your support during Indian Wells it means a lot to me. I’m so exited to keep improving and show better performance in Miami🖤

Rublev has been one of the most consistent performers over the last few weeks. He reached the semifinals of the Miami Open last year and could very well go all the way this time.

#2 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz started off the year on a strong note, winning two of his three ATP Cup matches. At the Australian Open, he reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a closely contested five-set battle.

Fritz failed to win consecutive matches in his next two tournaments and wasn't in the best form heading into the Indian Wells Masters. After an easy win over Kamil Majchrzak, he needed three sets to get past each of Jaume Munar, Alex de Minaur and Miomir Kecmanovic in the next three rounds.

Fritz then defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to end his 13-match winning streak. He was the underdog against Rafael Nadal in the final, but upset the Spaniard to win the biggest title of his career.

Fritz also became the first player to defeat Nadal this year and will be filled with confidence ahead of the Miami Open.

However, only a handful of players have managed to win the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open back-to-back. If Fritz demonstrates the same level of play from last week, he could join the elite group of players to have completed the "Sunshine Double."

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his rapid rise to the top of the men's game this year.

He began the year with a hard-fought loss against Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the third round of the Australian Open. Alcaraz then won the biggest title of his career at the ATP 500 in Rio. En route to the title, he defeated Berrettini and former top-10 players Diego Schwartzman and Fabio Fognini.

At the Indian Wells Open, he reached the semifinals for the first time. It was also the first time he had done so at the Masters 1000 level. He knocked out defending champion Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, but lost to Rafael Nadal in three sets in the last four.

With a 12-2 record for the year, Alcaraz has done quite well. He has also made his debut in the top 20 of the rankings. The teenager seems to be on the cusp of an even bigger breakthrough every time he plays.

It's only a matter of time before Alcaraz bags a big title and there's a good chance it could happen at the Miami Open.

