Miami Open 2022: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title featuring Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep

The 2022 Miami Open is already underway. The dust has barely settled after the conclusion of all the action and drama at the Indian Wells Open and the tour has moved on to the next big event.

Iga Swiatek triumphed at Indian Wells for her second consecutive WTA 1000 title. The 2020 Roland Garros champion will look to make it three in a row in Miami. Serena Williams was the last player to win three WTA 1000 titles consecutively, which she did in 2013.

Simona Halep is having a great season as well and fell to Swiatek in the semifinals at Indian Wells. The Romanian is on the hunt for her first title in Miami. Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa are other title favorites.

Anett Kontaveit and Jelena Ostapenko, who were performing quite well this year, will look to bounce back in Miami after their disappointing results in Indian Wells. 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins is back in action following an injury break. Aryna Sabalenka has struggled this year, but if she finds some momentum, she could do some damage.

Here are the five women who are the favorites to win the Miami Open:

#5) Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Anett Kontaveit continued her spectacular form from 2021 this year. She started the year by reaching the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic. A pre-tournament favorite for the Australian Open, she was knocked out in the second round by Clara Tauson.

Kontaveit got her season back on track by winning the title in St. Petersburg and reaching the final in Qatar. She was expected to do well at Indian Wells as well, but lost a close three-set match against 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

Kontaveit hasn't had two bad tournaments in a row in a long time, so she could do well at the Miami Open. She's a former semifinalist at the tournament, so she knows what it takes to go deep here.

#4) Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Paula Badosa started the year on a sour note, losing her very first match to Victoria Azarenka in Adelaide. She bounced back by winning the title in Sydney the following week.

At the Australian Open, Badosa made it to the fourth round for the first time. The Middle East swing was disappointing for the Spaniard, as she made early exits in Dubai and Qatar.

Badosa returned to Indian Wells as the defending champion and made it to the semifinals, where she lost to Maria Sakkari. With some momentum on her side now, she looks primed to do well at the Miami Open.

Badosa's record in the tournament isn't stellar, with just three wins in four appearances. But the Spaniard is a different player now and has it in her to compete on the biggest stages of tennis.

#3) Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Maria Sakkari is having a fantastic year so far. She started off slow as she lost in the second round in Adelaide. She performed better at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round for the second time, losing to Jessica Pegula.

Sakkari was the runner-up to Anett Kontaveit in St. Petersburg. She then lost in the semifinals of the Qatar Open to Iga Swiatek. At the Indian Wells, she reached the biggest final of her career so far, but lost to Swiatek yet again. Nevertheless, she has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 with her recent results.

wta @WTA



Rising to a career-best World No.3 with another milestone week!



#IndianWells Keep holding your head high, @mariasakkari Rising to a career-best World No.3 with another milestone week! Keep holding your head high, @mariasakkari 💪Rising to a career-best World No.3 with another milestone week!#IndianWells https://t.co/BtSfeW8Xtk

Sakkari was a semifinalist at the Miami Open last year. En route to the last four, she snapped Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak in the quarterfinals. She has gone toe-to-toe with the best players on tour, but has fallen just short of tasting success with multiple finals losses. Perhaps this time the outcome could be different for her.

#2) Simona Halep

Simona Halep at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Simona Halep has played some of her best tennis this year. She started the year by winning her 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. At the Australian Open, she made it to the fourth round, but lost to an inspired Alize Cornet in three sets.

The Romanian made it to the semifinals in Dubai, but lost to an in-form Jelena Ostapenko. An opening-round exit to Caroline Garcia in Qatar remains the only blemish on an otherwise brilliant season so far.

Halep reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open, but went down to eventual winner Iga Swiatek. The former World No. 1 has enjoyed considerable success at the Miami Open, making it to the semifinals on two occasions. With her form this year, it won't be surprising to see her go all the way.

#1) - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will aim to win her third consecutive title this year at the Miami Open.

Iga Swiatek is the clear frontrunner to lift the Miami Open trophy. She started the year by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. An early loss in Dubai to Jelena Ostapenko is the only dent on her resume this year.

Swiatek then won the first WTA 1000 title of the year in Qatar. En route to the title, she defeated three top 10 players. The 2020 Roland Garros champion continued her strong showing at Indian Wells, winning her second consecutive WTA 1000 title.

wta @WTA



IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! https://t.co/8gx5nUNkgM

Swiatek is now on a 11-match winning streak as she attempts to win a third title on the trot. She has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2. Winning the Miami Open will put her within striking distance of replacing Ashleigh Barty at the top of the rankings.

Swiatek is on a rampage at the moment and it doesn't seem like anyone is capable of stopping her. An early loss will certainly be one of the biggest upsets of the year, but it seems like an unlikely scenario for now.

