Miami Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 26 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Rising sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on veteran Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz is one of the most exciting young players on the ATP tour. The Spaniard has rapidly climbed up the rankings and won the biggest title of his career in Rio earlier this year, beating Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, and Diego Schwartzman along the way.

He also advanced to the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he pushed 21-time Slam champion Rafael Nadal to the limit before succumbing to a three-set loss.

The 18-year-old will be making his second appearance in Miami this year.

Marton Fucsovics at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Marton Fucsovics, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency this season. The Hungarian suffered early losses in Adelaide and the Australian Open, before reaching the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Doha. But he suffered another early exit at Indian Wells, losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

The 30-year-old got back to winning ways in Miami, with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over home favorite Marcos Giron in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Carlos Alcaraz leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Spaniard defeated the Hungarian in three sets at Winston-Salem last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Alcaraz is in the form of his life and comes into this match riding a wave of momentum and confidence.

The Spaniard has an extremely well-rounded game. His groundstrokes are powerful and his court coverage is exceptional. He has the ability to paint the lines from any position on court, making him an extremely dangerous opponent. His only real weakness is his serve, which lacks power and accuracy.

Fucsovics will look to take advantage of that. The Hungarian must stay aggressive on return and try to put pressure on the Spaniard. Fucsovics is a decent mover, but he lacks the weapons to blow an opponent off the court.

Alcaraz may start slowly in his first match of the tournament, but once he finds his rhythm, he should be able to power his way into the third round.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Arvind Sriram