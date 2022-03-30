Miami Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (14) Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 31 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday.

Alcaraz, the 14th seed, scored a major upset in his last round against third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard's defensive skills and incredible footspeed were showcased as he chased down everything that Tsitsipas threw at him. He became more aggressive as the match went on, closing out a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Kecmanovic beat Fritz in his last match.

Kecmanovic posted a big result himself, taking out the recently-crowned Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in a three-setter. The Serb raised his level, especially on serve, after winning the first set to eventually close out a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

The 22-year-old lost to Fritz in a tight contest at Indian Wells, but showed incredible resolve to flip the matchup in Miami. With the result, he is now through to his first Miami Open quarterfinal and his third at the ATP 1000 level.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Alcaraz and Kecmanovic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Alcaraz has won 12 of his last 13 matches.

Carlos Alcaraz enters the match in red-hot form, having won 12 of his last 13 matches. The Spaniard has, in fact, lost only two matches in 2022—against Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini.

The youngster has had an incredible last few months on the tour and has shown incredible range in his game. After scoring a second top-five win over Tsitsipas, confidence will be at an all-time high. Alcaraz has become very adept at turning defense into attack. Combined with his ability to mix things up with the odd dropshots, slices and lobs in rallies, Alcaraz has become a very capable player on tour in a very short span of time.

Miomir Kecmanovic, for his mark, will also be looking to build on his best start to the year. He will, however, need to find a way to keep his opponent from feeling comfortable on the court.

The Serb will need to be aggressive on return to improve his chances against the inspired Spaniard. Kecmanovic will also have to be ready for a barrage of forehands on the run and crosscourt backhand exchanges and manage to come out on top. However, Alcaraz's versatility, court coverage and variety will likely get him through to the semifinals.

Prediction: Alcaraz to win in two tight sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan