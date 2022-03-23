Miami Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar preview

Danielle Collins will look to reach the third round of the Miami Open

Ninth seed Danielle Collins will lock horns with Anna Bondar in the second round of the Miami Open.

The American has been in imperious form this season. She reached her maiden Slam final at the Australian Open after posting wins against Caroline Dolehide, Ana Konjuh, Clara Tauson, Elise Mertens, Alize Cornet and Iga Swiatek. But she fell at the final hurdle to the now-retired Ashleigh Barty.

Collins then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she retired from her opening match due to dizziness. But she is now back at full fitness and raring to make an impact in front of her home fans.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Marketa Vondrousova advances to face Varvara Gracheva in 2R.



#DDFTennis In her first match since the Australian Open final, Danielle Collins forced to retire up 6-2 0-3 due to dizziness.Marketa Vondrousova advances to face Varvara Gracheva in 2R. In her first match since the Australian Open final, Danielle Collins forced to retire up 6-2 0-3 due to dizziness. Marketa Vondrousova advances to face Varvara Gracheva in 2R. #DDFTennis

Anna Bondar, meanwhile, qualified for the main draw of the Melbourne Summer Set and reached the last 16, before losing to Anastasia Potapova. The Hungarian then suffered an opening-round exit at the Australian Open.

After failing to qualify for the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open, Bondar bounced back by reaching the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open. She defeated Yuriko Miyazaki and Katie Boulter on the way before losing to second seed Sorana Cirstea.

Bondar then competed at the Indian Wells Open, where she lost to Petra Martic in the first round.

The 24-year-old launched her campaign at Indian Wells against Caroline Garcia and advanced to the second round after the Frenchwoman retired due to a foot injury.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Anna Bondar advances, 7-5 (ret.), faces No.9 seed Danielle Collins in 2R.



#MiamiOpen Official reason for Caroline Garcia’s retirement: right foot injury.Anna Bondar advances, 7-5 (ret.), faces No.9 seed Danielle Collins in 2R. Official reason for Caroline Garcia’s retirement: right foot injury. Anna Bondar advances, 7-5 (ret.), faces No.9 seed Danielle Collins in 2R.#MiamiOpen

Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Collins and Bondar, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar prediction

Collins will enter the match as the firm favorite despite the fact that she has not played competitive tennis in a month.

The American is an extremely aggressive baseliner and will look to dominate proceedings with her powerful groundstrokes. Her serve, however, is quite vulnerable and can be attacked.

Bondar has a much better serve, but she lacks the weapons that Collins possesses off the ground. The key for the Hungarian will be to change the pace of the rallies using slices and drop shots, but that's not really an area she excels at.

As long as Collins can stay fit and play at a decent level, she should be able to get the better of Bondar and move to the third round.

Prediction: Collins to win in straight sets

