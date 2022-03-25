Miami Open 2022, Day 5: Women's singles predictions, including Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic

Day 5 of the Miami Open will feature some of the top names in the women's draw, including World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari.

Home favorites Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens will also take the court on Friday. Matches will begin at 11 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT).

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the key women's singles matches on Day 5 of the 2022 Miami Open.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic

Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win in Miami

Swiatek is in prime position to become the new World No. 1 following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty. The Pole will launch her campaign in Miami against Viktorija Golubic and will ascend to the top of the rankings if she beats the Swiss.

Their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1. Swiatek is currently on a 11-match win streak and will be heavily favored to beat the Swiss.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

#2 Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

After reaching the final of the Indian Wells Open, Sakkari will be keen to go one step further in Miami. She will begin her campaign against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Greek has been in sublime form of late, winning 16 out of 21 matches so far this season.

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

#3 Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova

Paula Badosa has an outside shot at becoming World No. 1. She will need to win the Miami Open and hope that Iga Swiatek loses her opener to Golubic for that to happen.

The Spaniard will kick off her campaign against qualifier Marie Bouzkova. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Badosa leading the head-to-head 1-0.

Badosa has won 13 out of 18 matches so far this season and will fancy her chances of advancing to the next round.

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#4 Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Following a tearful early exit from Indian Wells, Victoria Azarenka will look to bounce back in the Miami Open. She will lock horns with Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

The two players have faced each other twice before, with Azarenka winning both matches.

Predicted winner: Victoria Azarenka

#5 Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers

The former Roland Garros champion is closing in on a top-10 spot in the WTA rankings and a good run in Miami will help her in her quest.

Ostapenko takes on Shelby Rogers in the second round. The Latvian has won three out of four previous meetings against the American and will be heavily favored to win this match and reach the third round.

Predicted winner: Jelena Ostapenko

#6 Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang

Gauff will begin her challenge in Miami against familiar foe Wang Qiang. This will be the fourth meeting between the two players.

Gauff leads the head-to-head 2-1, but Wang won their most recent meeting at the Australian Open in straight sets.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

#7 Jessica Pegula vs Sloane Stephens

Following an early exit from Indian Wells, Jessica Pegula will hope to bounce back in the Miami Open. However, she will have to go through a tough opponent in the shape of former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

The two previously faced off at last year's Indian Wells Open, with Pegula winning 6-2, 6-3.

On her day, Stephens can make life difficult for any player in the world, but she's extremely inconsistent and has struggled to find her best form in the last couple of seasons.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

#8 Petra Kvitova vs Clara Burel

The two-time Wimbledon champion has dropped down the rankings this year after suffering early exits at the Australian Open, Qatar Open and Indian Wells. Kvitova will now be keen to put on a good show at the Miami Open and rise up the rankings ladder once again.

The Czech will take on Clara Burel in her opener. Kvitova has not been in the best of form lately but she should have enough firepower to dispose of the Frenchwoman and advance to the third round.

Predicted winner: Petra Kvitova

Edited by Arvind Sriram