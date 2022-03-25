Miami Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 26 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won 11 out of 14 matches so far this season

Seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Miami Masters on Saturday.

The Canadian has made a strong start to the 2022 season. He played an integral role in Canada winning the ATP Cup in January and followed it up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The 22-year-old even had a match point against Daniil Medvedev in their last-eight encounter but could not convert it and went on to lose in five sets.

Auger-Aliassime bounced back by winning the Rotterdam Open to claim the first title of his career. He then reached the final of the Open 13, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

The Canadian suffered a shock second-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters after losing to Botic van de Zandschulp, and he will be keen to bounce back in Miami.

Kecmanovic has also posted some impressive results lately. The Serb did not have a great start to the season as he was beaten by eventual champion Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the Sydney International. But the 22-year-old embarked on his best run at a Grand Slam at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round before losing to Gael Monfils.

Kecmanovic then reached the last 16 of the Argentina Open and the quarterfinals of the Rio Open, losing to Francisco Cerundolo on both occasions. He made it to another quarterfinal at the Chile Open, where he lost to Alejandro Tabilo.

Kecmanovic then advanced to his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells with wins over Liam Broady, Marin Cilic, Botic van de Zandschulp and Matteo Berrettini. The Serb was beaten by eventual champion Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

Kecmanovic carried his impressive form to Miami, booking his place in the second round by beating the dangerous Jack Sock in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassme vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Saturday's match in Miami will be the second meeting between the two players, with Kecmanovic leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Serb beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets at the Cicinnati Masters in 2019.

They also met once at a Challenger event in Lyon four years ago. The Canadian emerged victorious on that occasion.

The winner of Saturday's match will take on either Sebastian Korda or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Auger-Aliassime might be the overwhelming favorite on paper, but Kecmanovic cannot be written off considering his recent results. The Serb earned one of the biggest wins of his career at Indian Wells by beating sixth seed Matteo Berrettini and will enter this clash high on confidence.

Kecmanovic has solid groundstrokes and is quick around the court. His serve is not the biggest and might come under pressure against Auger-Aliassime, who is generally aggressive on return.

The Canadian, on his part, has a big serve that fetches him plenty of cheap points. His forehand is a huge weapon that enables him to control the rallies and his backhand has improved in recent months.

As long as Auger-Aliassime does not fall apart and leak unforced errors, he should be able to withstand the challenge of Kecmanovic and advance to the third round.

Prediction: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

