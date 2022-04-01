Miami Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (14) Carlos Alcaraz

Date: 1 April 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, not before 12 am GMT and 4:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Hubert Hurkacz vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Miami Open

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz will take on teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in an exciting semifinal showdown at the 2022 Miami Open on Friday.

Prior to the Miami Open, Hurkacz flew under the radar despite a couple of good results. He led Poland to the ATP Cup semifinals at the start of the year, but was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Hurkacz then reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, losing to Andrey Rublev on both occasions.

At the Miami Open, Hurkacz commenced his title defense against Arthur Rinderknech, winning in straight sets. Aslan Karatsev put up a fight in the third round, but the Pole won in three sets. He defeated Lloyd Harris in straight sets in the Round of 16.

Hurkacz squared off against top seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and won 7-6(7), 6-3. He has also been competing in doubles in Miami and has reached the final alongside John Isner.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



@HubertHurkacz #MiamiOpen Hubi is now 3 wins away (2 in singles, 1 in doubles) from becoming the first man to win both the Miami singles and doubles titles in the same year 🤯 Hubi is now 3 wins away (2 in singles, 1 in doubles) from becoming the first man to win both the Miami singles and doubles titles in the same year 🤯@HubertHurkacz #MiamiOpen https://t.co/gAtwm2wedU

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz continues his rapid rise to the top of the men's game. He started the year by losing a tough five-set contest against Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Australian Open.

The teenager then won the biggest title of his career at the Rio Open, an ATP 500 tournament. At the Indian Wells Masters, Alcaraz reached his first semifinal at the Masters 1000 level. He went down to Rafael Nadal in three closely fought sets.

The Spaniard has continued his fine run of form in Miami as well. After a first-round bye, he defeated Marton Fucsovics, 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic and World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Alcaraz took on Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals and emerged victorious after a hard-fought three-set tussle to reach the semifinals, thus becoming the youngest player to reach the last four in both Indian Wells and Miami.

The Spaniard finds himself in great company as the other four players to have achieved the feat as teenagers went on to become World No. 1 and Grand Slam champions.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open

Both players have displayed a high level throughout the tournament but Alcaraz has had a much better year overall, losing just two matches. Both of his losses this season have come against players ranked inside the top six - Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. The teenager will certainly have the edge heading into the encounter.

Hurkacz is the better server of the two. He hit 24 aces during his third-round match against Karatsev and his serving stats have remained impressive throughout the tournament. Alcaraz's serve remains one of his few weaknesses, and is an area the defending champion will have to capitalize on if he is to have any chance of progressing to the final.

The teenager excels in almost all other aspects of the game, demonstrating a keen understanding of tactics, exceptional court coverage, huge groundstrokes and a never-say-die attitude. Hurkacz himself has a well-rounded game, but against a man in supreme form, he might find it tough to execute his game plan.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala