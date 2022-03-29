Miami Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris

Date: 29 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris preview

Hubert Hurkacz will look to get a step closer to defending his title in Miami

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will square off against Lloyd Harris in the fourth round of the Miami Masters on Tuesday. The Pole helped his nation reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup by winning all his singles matches during the group stage.

Hurkacz suffered second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open. He then reached the semifinals in Dubai where he lost to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

At Indian Wells, the 24-year-old reached the fourth round after beating Oscar Otte and Steve Johnson. However, he ran into an in-form Rublev and was once again beaten by the Russian.

Hurkacz is seeded eighth at the Miami Masters, where he is also the reigning champion. The Pole beat Arthur Rinderknech and Aslan Karatsev to book his place in the fourth round of the competition.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Or Aslan Karatsev will progress into the next round? 🤔



#HubertHurkacz #AslanKaratsev #Tennis #Miami Will defending champion Hubert Hurkacz keep his winning run in Miami going?Or Aslan Karatsev will progress into the next round? 🤔 Will defending champion Hubert Hurkacz keep his winning run in Miami going?Or Aslan Karatsev will progress into the next round? 🤔#HubertHurkacz #AslanKaratsev #Tennis #Miami https://t.co/CtwIhZUfOp

Harris had a poor start to the 2022 season, losing his first five matches. The South African's first victory of the year came against Facundo Bagnis in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters. However, he lost to Matteo Berrettini in the next round.

In Miami, the 25-year-old got his second successive victory over Bagnis in the first round. He then upset 12th seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets before defeating Yoshihito Nishioka to reach the last 16 of a Masters 1000 tournament for only the second time in his career.

Sport Africa @SportAfricaNews



South Africa's Lloyd Harris set up a #MiamiOpen last 16 clash with Hubert Hurkacz (8) after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 South Africa's Lloyd Harris set up a #MiamiOpen last 16 clash with Hubert Hurkacz (8) after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 https://t.co/IS9C7VWBNX

Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Tuesday's match in Miami will be the first meeting between Hurkacz and Harris, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will face either Daniil Medvedev or Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Hurkacz will enter the match as the heavy favorite given his superior form and ranking. The Pole had some disappointing results after the ATP Cup but has recovered nicely since then. Harris had a disastrous start to the year but is gradually improving and showcased his potential in the win over Shapovalov.

Hurkacz has served a total of 41 aces in his last two matches and will look to do the same against Harris. The Pole generally adopts a more defensive approach, but can quickly shift gears when needed.

Harris is a big server as well, having served 19 aces in his last match. The South African has been very good on his first serve, with a win percentage of 77.2% in his last four matches (129/167).

At his best, Hurkacz is capable of beating anyone on the ATP tour. He is slowly returning to the form that saw him win the Miami Masters last year. If he continues on the upward trajectory, expect him to be too strong for Harris.

Prediction: Hurkacz to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala