Miami Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Jessica Pegula

Date: 31 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview

Iga Swaitek and Jessica Pegula came through contrasting wins on Wednesday to book a semifinal showdown at the 2022 Miami Open.

Swiatek added a 15th consecutive win to her name as she took out Petra Kvitova in her quarterfinal encounter. The Pole did incredibly well to absorb the pace of the Czech's groundstrokes early in each set to pull out a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Pegula has played only 11 games in her last two matches.

Pegula, meanwhile, has had an easy few rounds here in Miami. The American has played only 11 games in her last two matches, with Anhelina Kalinina and Paula Badosa both retiring mid-match.

Pegula did, however, score impressive wins over the likes of Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina. She has done particularly well to improve her numbers on serve, which has elevated her game this week.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads Swiatek in their current head-to-head 1-0, having taken a tight three-set win over her opponent in Washington three years ago.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Having spent very little time on the court, Jessica Pegula will enter this contest as the fresher of the two players and will need to take advantage by making Iga Swiatek play as many balls as she can.

The Pole has played a lot of tennis of late, but continues to find ways to come out on top each time. She showed incredible match management skills in her contest against Kvitova, where she was not allowed to find too much of a rhythm.

The American has been hitting the ball hard, but unless she decides to step in and take the early, she is likely to play second fiddle to Swiatek's top-spin-heavy groundstrokes on Thursday.

Pegula will to find a way to get the first the strike in and not allow Swiatek to play on her own terms. The 20-year-old can be rushed on her groundstrokes to eke errors out of her, but the American needs to find a way to do it consistently for extended periods to get the win.

Pegula will be playing free of any pressure as she has nothing to lose playing against an opponent in red-hot form, but Swiatek's newfound aggression and the American's own vulnerability on second serve put the second seed an advantage in this one.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in two tight sets

