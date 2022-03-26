Miami Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle

Date: 27 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle preview

Swiatek at the 2022 Miami Open.

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will take on Madison Brengle in the third round of the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday.

Swiatek has been on a roll this year and is the newly crowned World No. 1 as well. She started the season by reaching consecutive semifinals at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. An early exit in Dubai was followed by winning the titles at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open, both WTA 1000 events.

Swiatek's strong results this year set her up to challenge Ashleigh Barty for the World No. 1 ranking in the coming weeks. However, following the Australian's surprise retirement, getting to the top spot became even more convenient for the 20-year old.

Swiatek simply needed to win her second-round match against Viktorija Golubic at the Miami Open to secure the top ranking. She did so in dominant fashion, winning 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the World No. 1 spot, in yet another remarkable achievement in her young career.

Madison Brengle at the 2022 Australian Open.

Madison Brengle is having a rather decent year herself. Her best results this season include a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International 2 and a third-round showing at the WTA 1000 in Qatar.

Brengle was knocked out in the opening round by Ann Li at the Indian Wells Open. At the Miami Open, she defeated wildcard Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-0 win over 29th seed Liudmila Samsonova. The American has already won more matches this year than she did in the entire 2021 season.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

The two have met twice before and have split their meetings evenly, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock in the head-to-head. Swiatek won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Adelaide International in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Brengle prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite heading into this contest given her current form. She's on a 12 match winning streak and hasn't put a foot wrong over the last few weeks.

Everything has been working out for Swiatek. She did play a couple of three-set matches at the Indian Wells Open, but found a way to come out on top when she was pushed to the limits. The 20-year old's game has been firing on all cylinders. She's serving well, hitting her shots perfectly and has adjusted to the conditions too. Swiatek's decision to bring her sports psychiatrist with her on tour seems to be paying its dividends, with a focused and less flustered Swiatek playing incredible tennis.

Brengle is no slouch and on a good day often troubles her opponents. She has recorded wins over Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova in the past, so Swiatek cannot afford to be complacent. While the American lacks a big weapon to dominate the proceedings, she's consistent enough to frustrate her opponents. If Swiatek makes frequent errors or loses half a step and her concentration, Brengle will be quick to pounce and capitalize.

However, Swiatek's playing on at a completely different level and it is highly unlikely that Brengle will pull off an upset here.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

