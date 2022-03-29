Miami Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (28) Petra Kvitova

Date: 30 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova preview

Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova will square off in an exciting quarter-final encounter at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek is currently on a 14-match winning streak, stretching back to her title run in Dubai. The Pole has gotten stronger with every match she's played and looked particularly menacing in her 6-3, 6-1 dismantling of Coco Gauff in the fourth round in Miami.

Kvitova beat Veronika Kudermetova in her last match.

Kvitova has also picked up some momentum in recent weeks after enduring a rough start to the season. She's 8-4 since suffering a first-round exit at the Australian Open, and has registered wins over players like Aryna Sabalenka and Veronika Kudermetova during that period.

The Czech's fighting spirit was on full display in her fourth-round match against Kudermetova in Miami. She produced an incredible comeback in the second set, clawing her way back from 4-0 down to take it 6-4.

Kvitova has now won three consecutive matches for the first time this season and will be looking to carry the momentum deeper into the tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Swiatek is on a 14-match winning streak.

Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek have returned exceptionally well in this tournament so far, registering 17 and 15 breaks of serve respectively.

The Pole has been just as ruthless on her own serve, which she has dropped only twice in three matches. Swiatek has been striking the ball confidently and her opponents have had no answer to her constant aggression from the back of the court.

However, the Pole tends to struggle against big-hitters who can take time away from her. Her two most recent losses were against Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko, who possess power-packed games.

Kvitova is also a massive ball-striker and can force Swiatek onto the backfoot if she can keep enough balls in play. The Czech will also have to serve well, and prevent the Pole from getting too many looks at second serves.

Kvitova definitely has the game to trouble Swiatek and if she can stay consistent, she might just be able to eke out a win and end the Pole's unbeaten run.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram