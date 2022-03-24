Miami Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: 25 March 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Second seed Iga Swiatek takes on Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Friday.

Swiatek comes into the tournament in Florida in some of the best form of her life. The Pole has won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells, taking her to World No. 2 in the rankings. She also had a solid Australian summer, reaching the semifinals in Adelaide and the Australian Open.

The Pole has already defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, and Simona Halep this year, and comes into the encounter after a bye in the first round.

Viktorija Golubic at the 2021 US Open

Golubic has had a strong start to the season so far, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 35 in February. The Swiss has wins over Yulia Putintseva and Andrea Petkovic, and her best finish came in Melbourne Summer Set, where she reached the quarterfinal.

The 29-year-old sets up the encounter against Swiatek following a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Kirsten Flipkens.

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Miami is the third match between Swiatek and Golbic, and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Golubic defeated Swiatek in the first round of Wimbledon back in 2019. The Pole prevailed in three sets in their match in Doha last month.

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Iga Swiatek with the 2022 BNP Paribas Open trophy

Form and ranking are both on Swiatek's side, making her the overwhelming favorite for the encounter. The Pole has put to bed any questions that may have arisen whether her powerful, top-spin-heavy game is as effective on hardcourt as it has been on clay in the past.

Golubic, however, has a versatile game capable of mixing accurate groundstrokes from the baseline with plenty of dropshots and slices, particularly on her one-handed backhand. She will look to use these tools at her disposal to upset the World No. 2's rhythm, just as she was able to do in Doha last month.

Swiatek has played a lot of tennis over the past month and may come into the match physically and mentally fatigued. However, her game has shown reliability on the hardcourts, including but not limited to her consistency on serve and her groundstrokes from the baseline.

Even if she suffers lapses, there is more than enough in the 20-year-old's game to move to the next round.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan