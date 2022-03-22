Miami Open 2022: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 23 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson preview

The first round of the 2022 Miami Open will see Jo-Wilfried Tsonga take on Jordan Thompson in an exciting encounter.

Tsonga, who was sidelined from the tour after sustaining an injury in July last year, entered the tournament by virtue of a protected ranking. He will be playing in just his fourth ATP event this season.

The Frenchman has scored wins over Kacper Zuk and Gilles Simon this season, but given his lack of match practice, he is not expected to go very far in Miami.

Thompson has a 5-6 record for the season

Thompson, meanwhile, has also endured a rough start to the season. Barring a quarter-final appearance at the Dallas Open, the Aussie has made early exits from all the other tournaments he has competed in.

Thompson does, however, enjoy playing in Miami, having made the second week back in 2019. The result remains his best at a Masters 1000 event. He also showed signs of improvement at the recently-held BNP Paribas Open, beating David Goffin before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in a close encounter.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Tsonga and Thompson, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Serving numbers will be key for Tsonga in the match

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will enter this match as the underdog. Given his injury struggles, the Frenchman has had very little game time over the last few years and it will be difficult for him to settle into a rhythm right off the bat.

Jordan Thompson, who heads into the encounter without too many wins of his own recently, will hope to take advantage of Tsonga's rustiness.

A competent baseliner, Thompson enjoys long-drawn-out exchanges from the back of the court. He will look to extend the rallies to try and expose Tsonga's lack of movement—one of his most glaring weaknesses.

Tsonga is the more powerful of the two and can hit winners from anywhere on the court. A lot, however, will depend on his physical fitness.

Serving numbers will also be key for the Frenchman, who could use a few easy points. Tsonga will need to find a way to keep the points short and not indulge in longer exchanges. Unless he can do that, Thompson will likely wear him down.

Prediction: Jordan Thompson to win in three sets

