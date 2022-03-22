Miami Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 23 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Maxime Cressy takes on Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the 2022 Miami Open on Wednesday.

Cressy made a major breakthrough on the ATP tour at the start of the season when he reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Melbourne. The American defeated Grigor Dimitrov and Reilly Opelka before losing to Rafael Nadal in the summit clash. He then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open a few weeks later, bowing out to top seed Daniil Medvedev.

Since the Australian summer, though, Cressy has been in woeful form and is looking to bounce back after three consecutive first-round losses in Dallas, Delray Beach and Indian Wells.

Ruusuvuori at the 2021 Atlanta Open

Ruusuvuori has gone from strength to strength in the 2022 season so far. He started the year with a solid semi-final result in Melbourne before taking Felix Auger-Aliassime to five sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Finn then backed up his success in Melbourne with a great run in Pune, reaching the final of the ATP 250 event. Ruusuvuori comes to Miami after back-to-back second-round defeats to Diego Schwartzman at Indian Wells and Daniel Altmaier in Phoenix.

Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Miami will be the first meeting between Cressy and Ruusuvuori, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Maxime Cressy at the 2022 Australian Open

Both Cressy and Ruusuvuori got off to a similar start this season, and they are closely ranked at No. 72 and No. 71 respectively. But form and momentum gives the Finn an advantage.

Cressy's level has fallen off since his excellent start in Australia. His serve-and-volley playing style is a threat on quicker surfaces, but he has a tendency to rely too heavily on his serve. The American has also failed to find much success on the return, often dragging sets into tie-breaks and failing to capitalize on his opportunities.

Form aside, Ruusuvuori also has a more well-rounded baseline game. His power and the reliability of his groundstrokes will give him an edge coming into the match. If the 22-year-old makes good use of his break-point chances and remains steady in case of a tie-break or two, he should move into the next round.

Prediction: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala