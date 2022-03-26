Miami Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Nick Kyrgios vs (31) Fabio Fognini

Date: 27 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Nick Kyrgios vs Fabio Fognini preview

Wildcard Nick Kyrgios will take on Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday.

Kyrgios comes into the encounter high on form. The Australian was halted at the Australian Open in the second round by Daniil Medvedev, but since then he has picked up some big results. He reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, where he beat Casper Ruud in the third round, marking his first top-10 win of the season. Sinner withdrew from their fourth-round match and Kyrgios played Nadal in the quarterfinals and lost in three sets.

After beating Adrian Mannarino in the first round, Kyrgios set up his second-round match against Andrey Rublev. The Australian made a statement by trumping Rublev 6-3, 6-0 and getting his second top-10 win in two weeks.

Fabio Fognini at the 2022 Miami Open

Fognini has steadily fallen in the ATP rankings over the past few months, and his 2022 form is indicative of that. The Italian lost early in Sydney and the Australian Open before moving to the South American clay.

The 34-year-old reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires and semifinal in Rio, losing to Federico Delbonis and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. Fognini then withdrew from the third round at Indian Wells due to injury.

The Italian set up the encounter with a bye in the first round and a tight three-set victory over Taro Daniel in the second round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

The third-round encounter in Miami is the second match between the two players, with Nick Kyrgios leading the head-to-head 1-0 over Fabio Fognini.

The pair's one and only previous meeting also came in Miami back in 2018, where the Australian defeated Fognini in the third round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open

Despite being the lower-ranked player of the two, Kyrgios comes into the match as the favorite given the momentum he has notched up recently. The Australian did well to reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, and recent statement win over Rublev proves the kind of form he is in at the moment.

While mental and physical problems may be playing a part in the latter stages of Fognini's career, he still has the ability to create spectacular moments. His consistent and attack-minded playing style is aided by a solid backhand, capable of hitting winners from any positon on court.

However, Kyrgios' aggressive baseline game, built largely around his massive serve, works well on hardcourt. He seldom gets his serve broken, and usually has the edge in tiebreaks. Unless the Australian suffers any major lapses, he should be able to curb any challenge posed by Fognini.

Prediction: Kyrgios to win in two tightly contested sets.

