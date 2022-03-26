Miami Open 2022: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 26 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Nikoloz Basilashvili will take on the fast-rising Jenson Brooksby in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Miami Open on Saturday.

Basilashvili, the 18th seed, comes into the tournament having recently reached the finals at the Qatar Open. He has lost the last two matches he's played in the opening rounds in Dubai and Indian Wells. He will be looking to stop the streak of losses from reaching three in Miami.

Brooksby beat Federico Coria in his opening match.

Brooskby, meanwhile, will look to continue his ascendence. The youngster beat the likes of Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitispas before losing to Cameron Norrie in the fourth round. He also reached the final in Dallas a few weeks ago, where he lost to big-serving Reilly Opelka in straight sets.

The American has already made a winning start to his campaign here, having beaten Federico Coria 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in his opening match on Thursday. Basilashvili received a bye to the second round.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Basilashvili leads Brooksby in their current head-to-head 2-0. Both of the Georgian's wins came on hardcourt, with the latest being a 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory at the Rogers Cup in Canada last year.

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Basilashvili will look to dictate play from the baseline.

Basilshivili is an aggressive basleiner and will step out looking to take control of the contest using his big groundstrokes. The Georgian will, however, need to be wary of Brooksby's dogged game.

Brooksby is a solid counterpuncher and has already built a bit of a reputation owing to his incredible scrambling abilities. He will look to use Basilashvili's pace and power against him and Basilashvilli will look to avoid hitting too many unforced errors in the process.

The American comes into the contest high on confidence, but he has had his share of trouble getting past Basilashvili in the past. He might not have figured out the trick to outmaneuvere the Georgian just yet.

Prediction: Basilashvili to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan