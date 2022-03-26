Miami Open 2022: Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details
Fixture: (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby
Date: 26 March 2022
Tournament: Miami Open
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Miami, Florida, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $8,584,055
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby preview
Nikoloz Basilashvili will take on the fast-rising Jenson Brooksby in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Miami Open on Saturday.
Basilashvili, the 18th seed, comes into the tournament having recently reached the finals at the Qatar Open. He has lost the last two matches he's played in the opening rounds in Dubai and Indian Wells. He will be looking to stop the streak of losses from reaching three in Miami.
Brooskby, meanwhile, will look to continue his ascendence. The youngster beat the likes of Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitispas before losing to Cameron Norrie in the fourth round. He also reached the final in Dallas a few weeks ago, where he lost to big-serving Reilly Opelka in straight sets.
The American has already made a winning start to his campaign here, having beaten Federico Coria 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in his opening match on Thursday. Basilashvili received a bye to the second round.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head
Basilashvili leads Brooksby in their current head-to-head 2-0. Both of the Georgian's wins came on hardcourt, with the latest being a 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory at the Rogers Cup in Canada last year.
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jenson Brooksby prediction
Basilshivili is an aggressive basleiner and will step out looking to take control of the contest using his big groundstrokes. The Georgian will, however, need to be wary of Brooksby's dogged game.
Brooksby is a solid counterpuncher and has already built a bit of a reputation owing to his incredible scrambling abilities. He will look to use Basilashvili's pace and power against him and Basilashvilli will look to avoid hitting too many unforced errors in the process.
The American comes into the contest high on confidence, but he has had his share of trouble getting past Basilashvili in the past. He might not have figured out the trick to outmaneuvere the Georgian just yet.
Prediction: Basilashvili to win in three sets
