Miami Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi

Date: 26 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi preview

The third round of the 2022 Miami Open will see Ons Jabeur and Kaia Kanepi square off in the third round on Saturday.

Jabeur, the eighth seed, came through a tight two-set win over Magda Linette in her opening match. The Tunisian, who looked to be in physical discomfort, needed an hour and 43 minutes to overcome the Pole's challenge to prevail 7-6(1), 6-2.

In the form of Kanepi, though, Jabeur faces another tough opponent in her next match.

Kanepi has been in goof form this season.

Kanepi, meanwhile, came through with her own marathon win on Thursday. The Estonoan beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-hour long battle after having dropped the first set. She had earlier beaten Maryna Zanecska, who retired during the duo's first-round match.

Kanepi has been in good form this season, having reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the third round at Indian Wells. She has also beaten the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic and will look to add Jabuer's name to the list on Saturday.

Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head 2-0. The Tunisian is yet to drop a set against her opponent, having closed out straight sets wins in both prior meetings.

Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi prediction

Jabeur will be the favorite on paper but her current form suggests otherwise

This third-round encounter will pit Kaia Kanepi's firepower against Jabeur's versatile brand of tennis.

While playing at her best, the Tunisian is capable of hitting any shot in the book. That sort of level, however, has been missing from her game for much of this season.

Jabuer has played a few topsy-turvy matches this year and it's her inability to maintain her level over extended periods that has cost her. Against an in-form opponent like Kanepi, the Tunisian will have to find her rhythm quickly.

Kanepi will step out looking to take control of the contest using her powerful groundstrokes. With Jabeur's current form, it could be a good day in the office for the 36 -year-old. The Estonian has been in impeccable form and if she can keep her error count in check, she could be on her way to a second top 10 win this season.

Prediction: Kaia Kanepi to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan