Miami Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Paula Badosa vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova

Date: 28 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview

5th seed Paula Badosa will take on Czech wildcard Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round of the 2022 Miami Open on Monday. While Badosa eased past Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2 in the third round, Victoria Azarenka's mid-match retirement propelled Fruhvirtova further into the tournament.

Since making her breakthrough last year, Paula Badosa has continued her winning momentum in 2022. The Spaniard clinched her third WTA title in Sydney before reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time. A couple of poor showings followed in Dubai and Doha, but she bounced right back for the Sunshine Double.

At Indian Wells, the 24-year-old fell two wins short of a successful title defense, losing to Maria Sakkari in the semifinals in straight sets. Nevertheless, she is looking to do her best this week in Miami. Badosa is yet to drop a set and has already staged her career-best run at the WTA 1000 event by reaching the fourth round.

Miami Open @MiamiOpen



At 16 years old, Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player to make the All of the feelsAt 16 years old, Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player to make the #MiamiOpen Round of 16 since 2004! All of the feels ❤️At 16 years old, Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player to make the #MiamiOpen Round of 16 since 2004! https://t.co/pqhgqHykJb

Linda Fruhvirtova, on her part, announced herself to the tennis world by becoming the youngest ITF title winner in six years with her triumph in Mexico last month. At 16 years of age, the Czech prodigy is now making giant strides in Miami.

Fruhvirtova, who is playing her maiden WTA 1000 main draw by virtue of a wildcard, dropped just four games in her first-round win over Danka Kovinic. She went on to upset No. 20 seed Elise Mertens in three sets before moving past Victoria Azarenka to qualify for the Round of 16.

Currently ranked No. 279 in the WTA rankings, the teenager is slated to crack the top 200 at the culmination of the tournament.

Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Paula Badosa and Linda Fruhvirtova, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Paula Badosa's superior tour experience and ranking makes her the favorite for this match, but Linda Fruhvirtova is unlikely to feel any nerves on Tuesday as the heavy underdog. Both women are aggressive baseliners, hence quick footwork and meticulous point construction will be key.

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Miami Open

Players often try to maintain a healthy first-serve percentage and avoid leaking excessive double faults. The return of serve, therefore, could prove to be a significant differentiating factor in the match. Fruhvirtova will also look to push Badosa further behind the baseline with her fast-paced strokes and unrestrained shot-making.

If the teenager manages to play to her strengths and does not feel intimidated by the occasion, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Fruhvirtova to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan