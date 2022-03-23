Miami Open 2022: Simona Halep vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (23) Simona Halep vs Daria Saville

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Date: 25 March, 2022

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Daria Saville preview

No. 23 seed Simona Halep will battle against Daria Saville for the first time in nearly six years in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open. While Saville beat Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-3, Halep progressed to the second round with a walkover.

Halep began the season with a 23rd career title in the Melbourne Summer Set before facing a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open. The Romanian bounced back in Dubai where she reached the semifinals, but lost to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

The two-time Grand Slam winner then navigated a blistering run to the last four at Indian Wells, beating the likes of Coco Gauff and Petra Martic along the way. However, lost in a highly contested match to Iga Swiatek, who went on to lift the title in Indian Wells.

Nevertheless, her run at Indian Wells propelled her into the world's top 20 rankings for the first time since January. Simona Halep will now be hoping for another confident result in Miami, a place where she has made the semifinals twice.

Daria Saville in action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Daria Saville is steadily climbing the rankings ladder after being sidelined for almost the entirety of last year after undergoing surgery on her achilles. The former World No. 20 marked her resurgence this season with an emphatic three-set win over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Guadalajara last month.

At Indian Wells, the Aussie navigated her way through qualifying and beat the likes of Ons Jabeur and Elise Mertens en route to the fourth round. A thigh injury, however, cut short her campaign at the WTA 1000 event. Nevertheless, Saville looked healthy in her first-round win in Miami and will be hoping to stay injury-free against Simona Halep.

Simona Halep vs Daria Saville head-to-head

The duo have met four times before, with Halep leading the head-to-head 3-1. She won their most recent encounter, which took place in 2016 in Cincinnati, in straight sets.

Simona Halep vs Daria Saville prediction

Halep and Saville possess remarkable defensive skills and we can expect some grueling rallies between the two. Halep will look to stay aggressive from the baseline and push Saville on the backfoot with her tricky angles and deflection of pace.

Halep in action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

The duo aren't the most proficient servers on tour, but Halep consistently maintains a healthy first-serve percentage in her matches. She also avoids leaking excessive double faults, something that has troubled Saville in the past. The Romanian will look to ply her trade on the return and attack the Aussie's vulnerable serve.

If Halep manages to stay patient during long exchanges and showcase solid serving performance, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Halep to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan