Miami Open 2022: Sofia Kenin vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs Anhelina Kalinina

Date: 22 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Sofia Kenin will open her 2022 Miami Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Anhelina Kalinina on Tuesday,

Kenin, who was awarded a wildcard into the tournament, is looking for a first match win since the season-opening Adelaide International back in January. The American has since faced five consecutive opening-round exits and finds herself ranked outside the top 100.

Kalinina at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kalinina, for her part, has also made a slow start to the season. The Ukrainian scored a big win over Sorana Cirstea in Adelaide, but has faced early exits in all her main draw appearances since.

That said, Kalinina has managed to hold her own against the likes of Iga Swaitek and Jessica Pegula—both of whom she has pushed to three sets this year. Against an out-of-form Sofia Kenin, the 25-year-old will be sensing an opportunity to score an upset.

Sofia Kenin vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Kenin leads Kalinina in their current head-to-head 2-1. The two met thrice in 2017 -- all hardcourt meetings -- with Kenin winning on two occasions.

Sofia Kenin vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Kenin has lost five consectuive matches.

Neither player comes into the contest with a lot of confidence, so ensuring a good start will be crucial for both.

Kalinina has played some good tennis in recent months, having stacked up wins on the ITF circuit before making her first WTA Tour final in July last year. She currently sits at a near-career-high of No. 51 in the rankings,

The Ukrainian possesses a solid baseline-oriented game that is well suited for hardcourts. Her backhand has proven to be a potent weapon and against a rusty Sofia Kenin, she will step out looking to take control.

Kenin's woes began during her title defense at the Australian Open last year and she has since looked a pale shadow of the player who won the title Down Under. The American's groundstrokes have lost precision and depth while her serve has become increasingly attackable.

Kenin does play a steady brand of tennis that can often wear opponents down. However, unless she can play much better than what we have seen so far this year, Kalinina will find a way to outmuscle her from the baseline.

Prediction: Kalinina to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan