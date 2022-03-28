Miami Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (25) Alex de Minaur
Date: 28 March 2022
Tournament: Miami Open
Round: Third round (Round of 32)
Venue: Miami, Florida, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $8,584,055
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsiipas takes on 15th seed Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Miami Masters on Monday.
Following a lukewarm ATP Cup where he won only one match as Basilashvili retired at 4-1 in the first set. The Greek player then reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev in four sets. Tsitsipas was the top seed at the Rotterdam Open and reached the final. He was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won his first career title at the event.
The 23-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Open 13 but lost to Roman Safiullin. Tsitsipas entered the Mexican Open and got to the semifinals after beating Laslo Djere, JJ Wolf and Marcos Giron. However, he was beaten by Cameron Norrie in straight sets.
The Greek then suffered a third-round exit at Indian Wells after losing to Jenson Brooksby in a tight three-set match. Tsitsipas has now entered Miami Open and reached the third round following a hard-fought win over JJ Wolf again.
De Minaur started the year with a good display in the ATP Cup, winning two out of three singles matches. He then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after wins over Lorenzo Musetti, Kamil Majchrzak and Pablo Andujar. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the last 16.
The Australian then reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Tsitsipas. After suffering a first-round exit in Dubai, De Minaur reached the fourth round of Indian Wells after beating John Millman and Tommy Paul. He lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
Monday's match in Miami will be the eighth meeting between Tsitsipas and De Minaur. The Greek has won all of their previous seven matches. They met in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open this year with Tsitsipas winning 6-4, 6-4. The winner of the match faces Marin Cilic or Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur prediction
Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win but De Minaur cannot be written off. The Australian does not have the most impressive of records this year at 10-5 but has produced some good tennis lately. He also managed a win over a top ten player in Matteo Berrettini.
Tsitsipas will look to be aggressive from the start. He has served an average of 6.5 aces per match in his last ten matches, so we could see some from him on Monday as well. The Greek has powerful groundstrokes but he also needs to control his power to avoid making unforced errors.
De Minaur is a good counterpuncher and often deploys a defensive playing style. However, he has been playing some aggressive tennis lately and will need to do the same in order to stand a chance against Tsitsipas.
De Minaur can put up a fight but the Greek should be able to come out on top and reach the fourth round of the Miami Masters.
Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.