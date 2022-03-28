Miami Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (25) Alex de Minaur

Date: 28 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won 15 out of 21 matches this year so far

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsiipas takes on 15th seed Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Miami Masters on Monday.

Following a lukewarm ATP Cup where he won only one match as Basilashvili retired at 4-1 in the first set. The Greek player then reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev in four sets. Tsitsipas was the top seed at the Rotterdam Open and reached the final. He was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won his first career title at the event.

The 23-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Open 13 but lost to Roman Safiullin. Tsitsipas entered the Mexican Open and got to the semifinals after beating Laslo Djere, JJ Wolf and Marcos Giron. However, he was beaten by Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

The Greek then suffered a third-round exit at Indian Wells after losing to Jenson Brooksby in a tight three-set match. Tsitsipas has now entered Miami Open and reached the third round following a hard-fought win over JJ Wolf again.

De Minaur started the year with a good display in the ATP Cup, winning two out of three singles matches. He then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after wins over Lorenzo Musetti, Kamil Majchrzak and Pablo Andujar. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

The Australian then reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Tsitsipas. After suffering a first-round exit in Dubai, De Minaur reached the fourth round of Indian Wells after beating John Millman and Tommy Paul. He lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

the Net magazine @thenet_m World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat J. J. Wolf in the second round of



For the Greek, this victory became the 50th in his career at the level of Masters. He will next face 25th seed Alex de Minaur, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Jordan Thompson.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Monday's match in Miami will be the eighth meeting between Tsitsipas and De Minaur. The Greek has won all of their previous seven matches. They met in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open this year with Tsitsipas winning 6-4, 6-4. The winner of the match faces Marin Cilic or Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win but De Minaur cannot be written off. The Australian does not have the most impressive of records this year at 10-5 but has produced some good tennis lately. He also managed a win over a top ten player in Matteo Berrettini.

Tsitsipas will look to be aggressive from the start. He has served an average of 6.5 aces per match in his last ten matches, so we could see some from him on Monday as well. The Greek has powerful groundstrokes but he also needs to control his power to avoid making unforced errors.

De Minaur is a good counterpuncher and often deploys a defensive playing style. However, he has been playing some aggressive tennis lately and will need to do the same in order to stand a chance against Tsitsipas.

De Minaur can put up a fight but the Greek should be able to come out on top and reach the fourth round of the Miami Masters.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan