Miami Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 29 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

The fourth round of the 2022 Miami Open will see Taylor Fritz and Miomir Kecmanovic lock horns on Tuesday in a rematch of their quarterfinal at Indian Wells.

Fritz got the better of his opponent at Indian Wells, eventually going on to lift the title. The American has carried his form into Miami and scored solid wins over the likes of Tommy Paul and Mikhail Kukushkin.

Kecmanovic has won seven of his last eight macthes

Kecmanovic, meanwhile, has scored upset wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda in Miami this week. The Serb dismissed Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 before edging Korda 7-6(4), 6-3.

The youngster has stacked quite a few hardcourt wins this season, including a victory over Matteo Berrettini, and will enter the contest high on confidence.

Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Fritz leads Kecmanovic 2-0 in the current head-to-head. In addition to his win at Indian Wells, Fritz also beat the Serb at the 2019 Atlanta Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Fritz will look to dictate play using his powerful groundstrokes

Both Fritz and Kecmanovic have played exceptional tennis of late and could well be headed for a close finish on Tuesday.

Fritz's power-packed game isn't best suited for the slow conditions in Miami, but he has done exceptionally well to adapt. The American's steady serving and measured aggression has been key to his recent success.

Kecmanovic has also served well, having been broken just twice in three matches. The standout aspect of his game, however, has been his return, evident from the way he has managed to trouble the likes of Berrettini, Auger-Aliassime and Korda.

The Serb will once again have to be at his best in that department to make any inroads into Fritz's service games.

Kecmanovic created as many as 10 break point opportunities in their last match at Indian Wells, but his conversion rate was poor. It could well come down to both players' ability to play the big points well, and given the American's current form, he seems better equipped to do that.

Prediction: Fritz to win in two tight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala