Miami Open 2022: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Iga Swiatek scores another dominant win, Jannik Sinner saves 5 match points | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2022 Miami Open saw most of the higher-ranked players advance, except for a couple of upsets. Gael Monfils, Fabio Fognini and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka were the only casualties of the day.

Jannik Sinner returned from the brink of defeat as he saved five match points to turn the tables on Pablo Carreno Busta. Iga Swiatek continued to steamroll her opponents, winning another match without breaking a sweat.

Here are the major results from Day 7 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Swiatek crushes Brengle to win her 13th consecutive match

Iga Swiatek shows no signs of slowing down. Having clinched the World No. 1 ranking, the 20-year-old put up yet another commanding performance by defeating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek is aiming to win her third consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season, having already triumphed in Qatar and Indian Wells.

Badosa and Pegula have it easy against their Kazakhstani opponents

Paula Badosa defeated Yulia Putintiseva 6-3, 6-2 while Jessica Pegula won 6-3, 6-4 against Elena Rybakina. Both victors were in fine form and aside from some minor hiccups, were never in any real trouble.

Azarenka retires midway through her match

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova led Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 3-0 before the former Miami Open champion abruptly walked off the court. The Belarusian didn't seem injured, but called it quits out of the blue.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Statement from Victoria Azarenka:



I shouldn’t have gone on the court today. The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. Last match took so much out of me, but I wanted to play in front of a great audience as they helped me pull through my first match... Statement from Victoria Azarenka:I shouldn’t have gone on the court today. The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. Last match took so much out of me, but I wanted to play in front of a great audience as they helped me pull through my first match... https://t.co/lufnyYyyZg

Azarenka later released a statement explaining her sudden retirement, stating that events from her personal life have been affecting her. She said she didn't want to play at all today, but did it for the fans.

Kvitova and Kudermetova dispatch home favorites Davis and Rogers

Petra Kvitova has had a forgettable season so far, but she seems to be finding her groove at the Miami Open. The two-time Wimbledon champion defeated Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-1

Veronika Kudermetova has played well this year and continued her good form in Miami. The Russian defeated the dangerous Shelby Rogers 6-1, 7-5.

Gauff survives a tough challenge from Zhang

Coco Gauff was put to the test by an inspired Zhang Shuai, but the teenager ultimately cam out on top 7-6(1), 7-5. Both players were evenly matched for the better part of the contest, but the American proved her mettle in the key moments to edge out her opponent for the win.

Zverev and Ruud cruise to straight sets wins

After disappointing campaigns at Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud have turned things around at the Miami Open.

Zverev defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2, while Ruud got the better of 30th seed Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2. Neither player dropped serve during their convincing victories.

Sinner stages an escape act

Jannik Sinner saved five match points over the course of a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. The Italian saved a match point in the second set to force a decider.

Sinner was down 5-2, 30-0 in the third set and saved four more match points to eventually win it after battling for more than three hours.

2022 Australian Open doubles champions Kyrgios and Kokkinakis register contrasting wins

Nick Kyrgios had no trouble knocking out Fabio Fognini, winning 6-2, 6-4. But his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis had to dig deep in his encounter with Denis Kudla.

Kokkinakis needed three sets but finally overcame the American 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4). This is the first time since the 2015 Indian Wells Open that he has reached the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Cerundolo ousts Monfils to continue his memorable debut

Francisco Cerundolo is competing in a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career. It has been a tournament to remember for the Argentinian, as he reached the fourth round by scoring an upset win over Gael Monfils.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Argentina's



#MiamiOpen Round of 16 bound on his Masters 1000 debutArgentina's @FranCerundolo puts on a dominant performance to upset Monfils 6-2 6-3 in Miami! Round of 16 bound on his Masters 1000 debut 😮Argentina's @FranCerundolo puts on a dominant performance to upset Monfils 6-2 6-3 in Miami!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/Nz3eoaY3Rh

He defeated the Frenchman 6-2, 6-3 and will face Frances Tiafoe in the next round. The American beat his younger brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2.

Miami Open 2022: Day 7 results at a glance

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Miami Open

Men's singles (third round):

(2) Alexander Zverev d. Mackenzie McDonald: 6-2, 6-2

(6) Casper Ruud d. (30) Alexander Bublik: 6-3, 6-2

(9) Jannik Sinner d. (17) Pablo Carreno Busta: 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

(10) Cameron Norrie d. Hugo Gaston: 6-3, 7-5

Francisco Cerundolo d. (22) Gael Monfils: 6-2, 6-3

(28) Frances Tiafoe d. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Nick Kyrgios d. (31) Fabio Fognini: 6-2, 6-4

(Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis d. (Q) Denis Kudla: 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4)

Women's singles (third round):

(2) Iga Swiatek d. Madison Brengle: 6-0, 6-3

(5) Paula Badosa d. Yulia Putintseva: 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Linda Fruhvirtova d. (12) Victoria Azarenka: 6-2, 3-0 (r)

(14) Coco Gauff d. Zhang Shuai: 7-6(1), 7-5

(16) Jessica Pegula d. (17) Elena Rybakina: 6-3, 6-4

(21) Veronika Kudermetova d. Shelby Rogers: 6-1, 7-5

(28) Petra Kvitova d. Lauren Davis: 7-5, 6-1

Anhelina Kalinina d. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

