Miami Open 2022: Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: 24 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Tommy Paul will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday.

Paul comes into the tournament on the back of his biggest career win over Alexander Zverev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The American has played some solid tennis this season, reaching the quarterfinals or better in four out of six events so far. He will look to make a deep run in Miami as well.

Benjamin Bonzi has been in good form this season.

Bonzi has also been in good form this season. He beat Aslan Karatsev en route to a semi-final finish at the Open 13 earlier this year.

The Frenchman won a number of matches at the Challenger level last year and is currently at a career-high ranking of No. 59.

Needless to say, Bonzi will enter the contest brimming with confidence.

Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Paul leads Bonzi 1-0 in their head-to-head. He beat the Frenchman 6-4, 7-6(6) en route to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International earlier this year.

Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Paul will be looking to build on his run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Paul was in top form at the BNP Paribas Open and will be looking to build on that in Miami. The American possesses a versatile game built around solid groundstrokes. He is also willing to come to the net often, which will serve him well in Miami. His improved consistency on serve has proven to be a game-changer; he landed 81% of his first-serves during his match against Zverev, winning 72% of those points.

Benjamin Bonzi possesses a major weapon in the form of his serve as well, so Paul will need to stay focused. The courts in Miami, however, aren't the fastest. Paul's superior movement as well as his ability to hang around in rallies should give him an edge over the Frenchman.

Prediction: Paul to win in three sets.

