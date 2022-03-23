Miami Open 2022: Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details
Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi
Date: 24 March 2022
Tournament: Miami Open
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Miami, Florida, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $8,584,055
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot
Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi preview
Tommy Paul will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday.
Paul comes into the tournament on the back of his biggest career win over Alexander Zverev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
The American has played some solid tennis this season, reaching the quarterfinals or better in four out of six events so far. He will look to make a deep run in Miami as well.
Bonzi has also been in good form this season. He beat Aslan Karatsev en route to a semi-final finish at the Open 13 earlier this year.
The Frenchman won a number of matches at the Challenger level last year and is currently at a career-high ranking of No. 59.
Needless to say, Bonzi will enter the contest brimming with confidence.
Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head
Paul leads Bonzi 1-0 in their head-to-head. He beat the Frenchman 6-4, 7-6(6) en route to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International earlier this year.
Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction
Paul was in top form at the BNP Paribas Open and will be looking to build on that in Miami. The American possesses a versatile game built around solid groundstrokes. He is also willing to come to the net often, which will serve him well in Miami. His improved consistency on serve has proven to be a game-changer; he landed 81% of his first-serves during his match against Zverev, winning 72% of those points.
Benjamin Bonzi possesses a major weapon in the form of his serve as well, so Paul will need to stay focused. The courts in Miami, however, aren't the fastest. Paul's superior movement as well as his ability to hang around in rallies should give him an edge over the Frenchman.
Prediction: Paul to win in three sets.