Miami Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (31) Christopher Eubanks

Date: Monday, March 25

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | India - Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will continue his quest for a first Miami Open title against home favorite Christopher Eubanks in the third round on Monday, March 25.

Following a first-round bye, Zverev came up against former World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. He jumped to an early lead, breaking Aliassime's serve in the third game on the back of a string of powerful groundstrokes. Zverev broke once more in the seventh game and sealed the set 6-2 in the following game.

The German was once again off the blocks early in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game. That break proved crucial, as Zverev held on to serve out the match 6-2, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks also had a first-round bye and took on Dan Evans in the second round. A tight first set saw both players hold serve to take it into the breaker where Eubanks edged it out 6-3.

Evans fought back in the second, breaking Eubanks' serve in the sixth game and ultimately sealing the second set 6-3.

Both players were solid on serve once again in the final set, managing to hold on serve in every game to take it into another tie-breaker. An epic tie-breaker saw Eubanks save two match points, one with an incredible down-the-line forehand in an almost impossible position, and go on to seal the win 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (7) in 2 hours and 38 minutes to move into the third round of the Miami Masters.

Alexander Zverev vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Christopher Eubanks are slated to play their second match against each other in Miami. Zverev won their only encounter in Geneva last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev Christopher Eubanks

(Odds to be added once made available)

Alexander Zverev vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Alexander Zverev looked solid during his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He was beyond impressive on serve, winning 93% and a perfect 100% points behind his first and second serves. He was equally potent returning serve, collecting three breaks of serve.

Eubanks, meanwhile, plowed through a grueling three-setter but showed glimpses of brilliance during his encounter, like the amazing match point he saved with an incredible down-the-line forehand from a desperate position. The American was also great on serve, raining down 21 aces and winning 74% of points behind his first serve.

Zverev heads into this encounter the slight favorite, with the fast courts in Miami to favor him more. Eubanks will have to create early inroads on Zverev's serve if he is to have a chance. Short points will be key in the Miami heat, so coming to the net would be ideal for both players.

We can be assured of plenty of aces and powerful baseline hits from the pair and the winner could ultimately be decided by who serves better.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.