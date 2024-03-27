Miami Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: March 28, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will square off against Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday.

Zverev scored straight-set wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Christopher Eubanks to reach the fourth round. He then took on 15th seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the last eight.

The first set proved to be a walk in the park for Zverev as he dropped just one game to claim it in less than half an hour. The second set wasn't too strenuous for him either. An early break of serve helped him go 3-1 up and he held on to the lead to win the match 6-1, 6-4.

Marozsan eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic, sixth seed Holger Rune, and Alexei Popyrin in the first three rounds. He then faced ninth seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

Neither player got close to a break point for most of the first set. De Minaur served to stay in the set at 5-4 but Marozsan made his move at that point as he secured a break of serve to claim the set.

De Minaur wasted no time in getting back on track as he bagged the second set without losing a single game. The tide shifted in Marozsan's favor after that as he conceded just a lone game in the decider to notch up a 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 victory.

Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Fabian Marozsan

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Fabian Marozsan at the 2024 Miami Open.

Zverev played his best match of the week as he made light work of Khachanov in the previous round. He didn't face a single break point, won 79% of his first serve points and struck a total of 24 winners.

Marozsan continued his impressive run in Miami with his win over de Minaur, his second against a top 10 player during the tournament. He has also reached his second quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level.

Marozsan has a pretty great backhand but Zverev has him beat in that department with his own. The Hungarian's forehand though is more reliable and could give him an edge.

However, if Zverev remains focused on serve like he did in the previous round, it'll be tough to get past him. The German is yet to drop a set this week and is only improving with every match. He'll be favored to make it through this clash over Marozsan.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.