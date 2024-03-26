Miami Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (15) Karen Khachanov

Date: March 26, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open on Tuesday.

Zverev scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the third round, where Christopher Eubanks awaited him. The German went down a break in the first set but fought back as he stopped his opponent from successfully serving out the set.

Zverev then came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to claim the set. He jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set and maintained his headstart to score a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Eubanks.

Khachanov defeated Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the third round, where he was up against 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo. The Russian cruised through the first set as he clinched it for the loss of just one game.

The two were neck and neck in the second set but Cerundolo gained the edge towards the end. He broke Khachanov's serve in the 11th game of the set and then served it out in the next game to level the match.

The pair traded service breaks at the start of the third set but remained steady on serve after that. Cerundolo then saved a couple of match points on his own serve at 6-5 to force a tie-break. Khachanov outplayed the Argentine in it to complete a 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win.

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Zverev leads Khachanov 3-2 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter in the final of the 2021 Olympics in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 23.5 (+100) Karen Khachanov +170 -1.5 (+350) Under 23.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Miami Open.

It took a while for Zverev to get going against Eubanks in the previous round. However, once he did, there was no stopping him. After an easy first set, Khachanov was put through the wringer by Cerundolo but managed to sneak past him in the end.

Zverev and Khachanov are set to renew their rivalry after nearly three years. The German bested him the last time they met to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four of their five matches have been decided in straight sets, with all of them being on hardcourts as well. Each player won two of these matches, with Zverev winning their only battle on clay in five sets at the 2018 French Open.

Both players haven't been at their imposing best in Miami and struggled a fair bit in the previous round, especially Khachanov. Zverev has been the better player all year long compared to the Russian, so he'll have the edge heading into this encounter.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.