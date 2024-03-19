Miami Open 2024: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Andy Murray at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

2009 champion Andy Murray is slated to kick off his campaign in Miami against Matteo Berrettini in round one on Wednesday, March 20.

Murray secured his first win of the new season at the Qatar Open, defeating Alexandre Muller in the first round after losing all four previous matches this year.

He has since picked up opening-round victories at the Dubai Tennis Championship and Indian Wells Masters. Murray gave Andrey Rublev a run for his money in the second round in the desert, taking the first set to a tie-breaker. Rublev's masterclass in the second set ended Murray's chances of reaching the decider.

Berrettini is yet to play on the ATP tour this season as he continues his slow journey back from an ankle injury that he sustained at the US Open last year.

He was due to come back at the start of this year at the Australian Open but he pulled out due to the recurrent ankle injury. He has since played at the 2024 Arizona Tennis Classic a challenger event, reaching the final, where he lost to Nuno Borges.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini have faced off 5 times on tour, with the Italian taking a slender 3-2 lead. Murray, however, won their previous encounter at the 2023 Australian Open in an epic five-setter 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6).

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini odds

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini practices ahead of the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Andy Murray heads into Miami on the back of some good form that has seen him win his opening round in the last two events he has played.

The British veteran, who could very well retire during or at the end of the year, is evidently at the latter stages of his fabled career. Despite showcasing occasional moments of brilliance, he has lacked consistency and has simply not been decisive enough when it has mattered most.

Berrettini, meanwhile, played his first match in six months in Arizona last week. The hard-hitting Italian played some great tennis that saw him reach the final and looks all set to go on once again on the professional tour.

The pair have had numerous close encounters in the past and this one could well be another close one considering neither of them is at the peak of their powers.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini in three sets.