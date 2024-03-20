Miami Open 2024: Anhelina Kalinina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Anhelina Kalinina vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Date: March 21, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina will take on former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday.

Kalinina started the year with three straight first-round exits, including one at the Australian Open. She defeated Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open to notch up her first win of the season but lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the next round.

Kalinina then reached the second round of the Qatar Open but failed to make it past the opening hurdle of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She registered her best result of the season with a semifinal finish at the ATX Open in Austin, where she lost to Wang Xinyu.

It was a short-lived renaissance for Kalinina as she bowed out of the Indian Wells Open without winning a match. As one of the seeded players in Miami, she received a first-round bye.

Wozniacki commenced her Miami Open campaign against Clara Burel. She breezed through the opening set as she claimed it for the loss of just one game. The Dane raced to a 5-2 lead in the second set but stumbled just when she was on the cusp of victory.

Wozniacki failed to serve out the match despite having a match point as she got broken. Burel then saved another match point in a gutsy hold of serve to make it 5-4. The former World No. 1 then wrapped up the match on her second attempt for a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anhelina Kalinina +180 -1.5 (+350) Over 20.5 (-130) Caroline Wozniacki -250 +1.5 (-650) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anhelina Kalinina vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a slow start to the season, Wozniacki has started to play better in recent weeks. She made it to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open, where an injury forced her to retire halfway through her match against Iga Swiatek.

Wozniacki showed no signs of ill health when she took on Burel. While she faced some resistance towards the end of the match, she managed to get over the finish line in the end.

As for Kalinina, her semifinal run in Austin could end up looking like an outlier if she makes another early exit here. She's got more losses and fewer wins despite playing a heavier schedule than Wozniacki. The Dane has momentum on her side and based on her form, she's likely to make light work of her next opponent.

Pick: Caroline Wozniacki to win in straight sets.