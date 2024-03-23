Miami Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (32) Anhelina Kalinina

Date: March 23, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Sabalenka at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 7

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anhelina Kalinina in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 23).

Sabalenka has made a remarkable start to the season, amassing 14 wins from 17 matches and a title-winning run at the Australian Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International.

The Belarusian entered Miami on the back of a fourth-round exit in Indian Wells. She instantly got back to winning ways and began her campaign breezing past Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 in the first round in Miami. The 25-year-old held her serve throughout the match against Badosa.

Kalinina at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 6

Anhelina Kalinina, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season, chalking up six wins from 14 matches and a semifinal finish at the ATX Open. She also reached the second round of the Qatar Open 2024.

The Ukrainian entered Miami on the back of a disappointing second-round exit at the Indian Wells. She steadied the ship in Miami and picked up a sensational three-set win against Caroline Wozniacki 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Kalinina will be determined to present a stern challenge to Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Kalinina is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Anhelina Kalinina

Odds will be updated when available.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7

The California crowd can expect an enthralling encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Anhelina Kalinina in the third round of the Miami Open. Both players will be eager to stay alive and end the hardcourt season on a high.

Sabalenka has a phenomenal record in the opening few rounds of a tournament. She has been a bit rusty since capturing her second Grand Slam in Melbourne, but also has the ability to hit top gear quickly. The Belarusian is known for her aggressive game and powerful groundstrokes off both wings.

Kalinina, on the contrary, has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. She will be high on confidence after outsmarting former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round. The Ukranian is known for her resilient defensive game and ability to exploit her opponent's weakness. Against a player like Sabalenka, she will need to bring her A-game to the fore.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve in crucial moments and begins on the front foot will have the upper hand in this bout. Kalinina has the pedigree to present a tough challenge for Sabalenka, but the second seed should be able to dig deep and edge past her opponent in the third round.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.