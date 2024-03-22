Miami Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce

Date: March 23, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce preview

Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

Sixteenth seed Ben Shelton will square off against Martin Landaluce in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 23).

Shelton has made a positive start to the season, amassing 10 wins from 16 matches and semifinal appearances in Auckland and Dallas. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The American will enter Miami on the back of a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells Masters. There, he outfoxed the likes of Jakub Mensik and Francisco Cerundo, but couldn't make his mark against third seed Jannik Sinner, who beat him 7-6(4), 6-1.

Landaluce at the Gijon Open - Day One

Spain's Martin Landaluce, on the contrary, has registered his first win on the main tour at the Miami Open. He squared off against Jaume Munar in the first round and outclassed his compatriot in a thrilling bout that finished 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

The 18-year-old also captured an ITF M25 title last month in Portugal. He will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form and present a stern challenge to Shelton in the second round.

Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Landaluce is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce odds

Ben Shelton vs Martin Landaluce prediction

Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 10

An exciting contest is on the cards between Ben Shelton and Martin Landaluce in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players will be determined to stay alive at the ATP 1000 event and end the hardcourt season on a high.

Shelton is constantly improving his game on the main tour and churning significant results in his favor. His rocketing serve and resilient all-round game can cause problems for any opponent on tour.

Landaluce, on the contrary, will feel ecstatic after capturing his first win on the main tour. The youngster stuck to the basics and executed his skillset remarkably under pressure in the first round. He likes to push his opponents on the backfoot and uses his inside-out forehand to good effect.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments, will have the final say in this bout. Landaluce will be high on confidence after his previous win, but against a formidable opponent like Shelton, he might struggle to get over the line.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.