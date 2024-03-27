Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: March 28, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Alcaraz at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday (March 28).

Alcaraz has made a sturdy start to the season, amassing 15 wins from 18 matches, including a title-winning run in Indian Wells. He also reached the semifinals of the Argentina Open and quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in a gripping four-setter.

The Spaniard started his campaign in Miami by breezing past compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-1, 6-2. He then outfoxed the likes of Gael Monfils and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the quarterfinals. Alcaraz defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-3 to keep his hopes of winning the Sunshine Double alive.

Dimitrov at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Grigor Dimitrov has also made an emphatic start to the season, chalking up 18 wins from 22 matches which includes a triumphant run at the Brisbane International. He also secured a runner-up finish in the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille.

The Bulgarian entered the Miami Open on the back of a fourth-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev. He started his campaign defeating the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Yannick Hanfmann en route to the last 16 and then overpowered Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 3-1. However, the Bulgarian won their most recent encounter, which came in the Round of 16 at the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Grigor Dimitrov

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7 - Dimitrov

A nerve-wracking encounter is on the cards between Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Both players have looked sharp in the ATP 1000 event so far and will be hoping to continue their run.

Alcaraz kickstarted his mellow start to the season with a remarkable title defense in Indian Wells. His shot-making ability and court-coverage skills have been second to none in the past few weeks.

The Spaniard will look to play to his strengths and switch on from the word go. He is three wins away from capturing the famed Sunshine Double.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has continued to chalk up significant results since last year. He is on top of his game at the moment and looks hungry to improve further. The Bulgarian will need to carve out the perfect strategy to have a say in this encounter. His inside-out forehand and powerful one-handed backhand have caused problems for his opponents so far.

Ultimately, the player who begins on the front foot and converts their half-chances will have the upper hand in this tie. Dimitrov will have a psychological edge over the Spaniard in terms of their recent head-to-head win. However, Alcaraz should still be able to come up with the goods this time around and redeem himself against the former World No. 3.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.