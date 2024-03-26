Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (23) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: March 27, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Alcaraz at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 10

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday (March 27).

After a lackluster start to the season, Alcaraz recently regained his footing on the tour. The Spaniard ended his eight-month-long title drought by defending his title in Indian Wells. The Spaniard has registered 14 wins from 17 matches so far.

He started his campaign at the Miami Open by cruising past Roberto Carballes Baena with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. Alcaraz then showed his class against Gael Monfils by outfoxing the French veteran 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 14 minutes. He is currently on an eight-match winning streak on the main tour.

2024 Adelaide International: Day 3- Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti, on the contrary, has made a decent start to the season by amassing seven wins from 15 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Luca Van Assche in five sets.

The Italian began his campaign at the Miami Open with a hard-fought win over Roman Safiullin. He then outmuscled in-form American Ben Shelton in the third round with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(5). Musetti will be eager to present a tough challenge to Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Musetti 2-1. He defeated the Italian most recently at the China Open 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

A thrilling encounter is on the cards between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Both players are wary of each other's strengths and weaknesses and will be eager to come out on top.

Alcaraz is peaking at the right time on the main tour, right before the clay court swing. He proved his critics wrong by defending his title at the Indian Wells and has continued his rich vein of form in Miami. The Spaniard is known for his formidable all-around game and swift movement on the tennis court.

Musetti, on the other hand, picked up an important win over Ben Shelton in the previous round. He had been lacking the killer instinct in the last couple of months but proved that he was capable of coming up with the goods.

The Italian has a steady all-around game and is one of the best-timers of the tennis ball on tour. He will need to find a way to tackle Alcaraz's blistering forehand and ability to control the tempo between rallies.

Ultimately, the player who begins on the front foot and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this contest. Musetti has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to the top seed and cause an upset, but the Spaniard should be able to dig deep and continue his run in Miami.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.