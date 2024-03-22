Miami Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Date: 23 March 2024
Tournament: Miami Open 2024
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $8,995,555
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will open his Miami Open 2024 campaign with a second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena.
The Spaniard, who is the top seed at this year’s tournament, is in pursuit of a Sunshine Double after having already lifted a second consecutive Indian Wells crown last week.
The run in Indian Wells saw Alcaraz beat the likes of Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zvrev and improve his lackluster start to the season. His win-loss for the year now stands at 12-3.
Baena, meanwhile, has failed to win back-to-back matches since Auckland back in January. The Spaniard made a positive start to the season by reaching the semifinals at the ASB Classic, but things have gone south for him since and his win-loss for the season reads 4-7.
Having lost in the second round at Indian Wells to Daniil Medvedev, he entered a Challenger tournament only to retire from his first-round encounter.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head
Alcaraz and Baena will face off against one another for the very first time.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds
All odds sourced from BETMGM.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction
Given the huge gulf in the world rankings and the level of experience playing on the big stage, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the contest as the heavy favorite.
The Spaniard, who was in the midst of a title drought since Wimbledon last year, rediscovered his best tennis in Indian Wells — blitzing his way to the title. His first serve and forehand were firing on all cylinders and he will once again rely on the weapons in Miami.
For Roberto Carballes Baena, the key will lie in finding ways to neutralize the power coming at him. He will have to stay strong on serve and be aggressive himself as a passive approach will only allow his opponent to settle into a rhythm.
That said, his recent form and injury scare at the last tournament failed to instill confidence in Baena’s prospects.
Prediction: Acalraz to win in straight sets