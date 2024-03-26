Miami Open 2024: Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins

Date: March 27, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins preview

Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Miami Open.

Former top-10 players Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins will battle it out in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Wednesday.

Garcia knocked out Viktoriya Tomova in the second round and followed it up with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka. She then took on World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Garcia was off to a fast start as she jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. She kept Gauff at bay for the remainder of the set and managed to capture the opener. The American's response was swift and stern as she nabbed the second set for the loss of a solitary game.

Garcia halted Gauff's momentum as she surged ahead 3-0 in the decider. With her opponent later serving to stay in the match at 5-2, the Frenchwoman secured a final break of serve to win the match 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Collins ousted Bernarda Pera, Anastasia Potapova, and Elina Avanesyan to reach the fourth round, where she faced 19th seed Sorana Cirstea. The two fought to gain the upper hand in the first set but remained on even terms until 3-3.

Collins then swept the next three games to capture the opener. She broke Cirstea's serve twice as she raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set. The Romanian saved a couple of match points on her own serve to make it 5-2. She offered some more resistance but the American prevailed in the end to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Collins leads Garcia 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 San Diego Open in straight sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia +145 -1.5 (+290) Over 22.5 (-110) Danielle Collins -185 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Miami Open.

After being pushed to three sets in her opener here, Collins has gotten better and better with every match. She hasn't dropped more than five games in the last three rounds. She has lost her serve just twice in the last three matches and fended off all three break points that she faced against Cirstea.

Garcia's win over Gauff was her first against a top-10 player since her title-winning run at the 2022 WTA Finals. She'll now try to score her first win over Collins, having lost all three of her prior matches in straight sets to her.

Collins and Garcia tend to employ similar tactics. Both are powerful ball-strikers and love to pounce on their opponent's weak serves. However, the former has been able to successfully use these tricks to outfox the latter in their matches. Given the American's record in this rivalry and her form this week, expect her to continue her run in Miami.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.