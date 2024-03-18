Miami Open 2024: Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Wozniacki vs Clara Burel

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel preview

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will kick off her 2024 Miami Open campaign against Clara Burel of France on Tuesday, March 19.

Wozniacki is coming off a great week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she reached the quarterfinals. She beat Zhu Lin, 25th seed Donna Vekic, Katie Volynets, and Angelique Kerber en route to the last eight where she was forced to retire hurt against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Wozniacki reached the second round at the 2024 Australian Open, where she was beaten by Maria Timofeeva of Russia. She currently holds a 5-4 W/L record for the season.

Burel, meanwhile, kicked off her 2024 campaign with a round of 16 showing at the Brisbane International. She reached the third round at the Australian Open, losing to compatriot Oceane Dodin.

Burel made it to the quarter-finals of the Linz Open where she lost to third seed Donna Vekic. She reached the second round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing to American World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel head-to-head

Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel have not faced off on tour yet, and hence their head-to-head currently sits at 0-0.

Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Caroline Wozniacki Clara Burel

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Caroline Wozniacki and Clara Burel prediction

Clara Burel at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki found some of her best form at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open but the high was shortlived due to an injury sustained during her quarterfinal encounter against Iga Swiatek. Despite that, she had a terrific week, playing some of her best tennis since her return to the sport last year.

Burel too has looked in good form since the Australian Open, taking giant strides already in her young career. Her baseline game has vastly improved this year and so has her athleticism.

While the pair haven't yet played each other in professional competition, their encounter promises plenty of excitement. In a battle of youth vs experience, Wozniacki enters the contest as the favorite, but there is no discounting a surprise from the 22-year-old Frenchwoman.

It could ultimately boil down to who plays the decisive points better and keeps a steady head in the tricky conditions in Miami.

Pick: Caroline Wozniacki in three sets.