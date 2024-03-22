Miami Open 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans

Date: Saturday, March 22

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | India - Sony Liv

Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Christopher Eubanks, seeded 31st, is set to kick off his campaign in Miami against Brit Dan Evans in the second round on Saturday, March 22.

Eubanks heads into the Miami Open on a string of disappointing losses. Currently 2-5 for the season, he is yet to make it to the quarterfinals of a tournament this term.

He suffered a first-round exit at the ASB Classic at the start of the year. He then suffered a second-round loss at the Australian Open to fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Eubanks reached the round of 16 at the Dallas Open but fell to James Duckworth despite playing good tennis for most parts of the first set. Two first-round defeats in succession followed at the Mexican Open to Casper Ruud, and at the BNP Paribas Open to compatriot Brandon Nakashima.

Seeded first at the Phoenix Challenger last week, he was sent packing 7-5, 7-5 in the first round by Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Evans, meanwhile, kicked off his Miami Open campaign on Thursday against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. He shook off the disappointment of a disastrous first set to ultimately topple the Italian 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, also avenging his Australian Open defeat to him earlier this year.

The Brit, just like Eubanks, hasn't had the greatest start to the year. He currently sits with a 3-6 W/L for the season. He came into Miami on the back of two consecutive first-round defeats in Mexico and Indian Wells, where both matches went the distance.

Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Christopher Eubanks and Dan Evans are set to face off against one another for the first time.

Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans odds

Christopher Eubanks vs Dan Evans prediction

Daniel Evans at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Christopher Eubanks and Dan Evans head into their encounter evenly matched. Neither player has had an ideal start to the year, with both of them struggling to find their best form. Both of them are yet to make it to the last eight of any tournament this season too.

Eubanks has lacked consistency throughout the year and hasn't been as effective on serve as he was last year. His defeats in Mexico and Indian Wells were also marred by a lot of unforced errors. Evans, on the other hand, has lost multiple three-setters, failing to capitalize on the decisive moments.

The winner of this match could ultimately boil down to which player plays the bigger points better. Quick points and coming to the net would be ideal too considering the heat conditions in Miami.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks in three sets.