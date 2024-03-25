Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (23) Caroline Garcia

Date: March 25, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview

Third seed Coco Gauff will square off against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday (March 25).

Gauff is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. She made a perfect start to the season by defending her title at the ASB Classic and then chalked up semifinal appearances at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. The American has amassed 18 wins from 22 matches so far.

Gauff began her campaign in Miami by cruising past Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2. She then showed her class against Oceane Dodin, beating the French player 6-4, 6-0. The 20-year-old will be eager to make a deep run and end the Sunshine Double on a high.

Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season, garnering eight wins from 15 matches, her best result being a semifinal appearance at the United Cup. She reached the second round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Magdalena Frech in straight sets.

The 30-year-old entered Miami on the back of a third-round exit at Indian Wells. She beat Viktoriya Tomova and Naomi Osaka in straight sets en route to the fourth round.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Garcia is delicately poised at 2-2. Garcia won their most recent encounter at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Caroline Garcia

(Odds will be updated when available)

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia prediction

An enthralling encounter is on the cards between Gauff and Garcia in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Both players have looked sharp at the WTA 1000 event and will fancy their chances.

Gauff is close to capturing her second title this year. She was close to lifting the trophy at Indian Wells, but Maria Sakkari ended her run in the semifinals. The American is renowned for her formidable all-around game and incredible athleticm.

Garcia, meanwhile, is peaking at the right time in Miami. The French No. 1 is known for her steady all-around game, high tactical acumen and quick decision making.

The Miami crowd can expect a close contest between the pair. But considering recent form and results in the last year and a half, Gauff should be able to come through this encounter, even if it takes three sets.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.