Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (LL) Oceane Dodin

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Oceane Dodin preview

Gauff at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 7

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Oceane Dodin in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday (March 24).

Guaff has made a really good start to the season, chalking up 17 wins from 21 matches and a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the 2024 Indian Wells.

The American began her campaign in Miami, cruising past Nadia Podoroska in straight sets, dropping just three games and serving a breadstick in the first set. She is one of the favorites at the WTA 1000 event and will be hoping to make a deep run.

Dodin at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 9

Oceane Dodin has also made a promising start to the season, amassing five wins from seven matches (WTA 250 and above) and a fourth-round appearance at the 2024 Australian. She outfoxed the likes of Martina Trevisan and Clara Burel in Melbourne, but couldn't make her mark against Zheng Qinwen of China.

Dodin entered the main draw in Miami via the lucky loser system and outclassed Arantxa Rus in the second round. She defeated the Dutchwoman in an absorbing three-set bout that finished 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Dodin is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Coco Gauff vs Oceane Dodin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Oceane Dodin

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Oceane Dodin prediction

The California crowd can expect a thrilling encounter between Coco Gauff and Oceane Dodin in the third round of the Miami Open.

Gauff has been one of the most consistent players on the women's tour. She came close to reaching the final at the Indian Wells and will be hoping to continue her vigorous form in Miami. The American is known for her potent serve, exceptional court coverage skills, and resilient all-round game.

Dodin, on the contrary, has made the most of her lucky break in the main draw. Despite a lackluster season in 2023, the French player has stuck to the task and is slowly reaching her best form on tour. The 27-year-old Frenchwoman likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and isn't afraid to take risks. Against a player like Gauff, she will need to begin on the front foot.

Ultimately, the player who executes their strategy to a tee and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Dodin has the potential to exploit Gauff's weaknesses, but the American should be able to make the necessary adjustments to her game and overpower her opponent in the third round.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.