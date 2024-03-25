Miami Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: March 26, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Miami Open.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will take on Dominik Koepfer in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open on Tuesday (March 26).

Medvedev commenced his title defense with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Marton Fucsovics in the second round. He then faced World No. 31 Cameron Norrie in the third round. The Russian started off strong as a double break in the first set helped him secure a 3-0 headstart.

However, Norrie slowly chipped away at Medvedev's lead and eventually stopped him from serving out the set to make it 5-5. The Russian got the upper hand once again as he bagged the next two games to take the set.

The second set was a bit one-sided as Medvedev dropped just one game in it to defeat Norrie 7-5, 6-1. He thus notched up his eighth consecutive win at the venue.

Koepfer, meanwhile, staged a comeback to oust Marcos Giron in his opener, after which he sent 18th seed Sebastian Baez on his way home. He was up against 14th seed Ugo Humbert for a spot in the fourth round.

Koepfer initially overcame a break deficit in the first set but couldn't do the same when he got broken once again and lost the set. The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, until the German broke Humbert's serve in the final game of the set to take it.

The momentum swung in Koepfer's favor after that as he quickly raced to a 4-1 lead in the decider. He maintained his position as the frontrunner and soon wrapped up a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Medvedev leads Koepfer 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 US Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Dominik Koepfer at the 2024 Davis Cup.

After edging Norrie to take a closely contested first set, Medvedev stamped his authority for the rest of the match. He finished the match with 18 winners against 11 unforced errors.

Koepfer notched up his second win over a top-20 player as he came from behind to get the better of Humbert. The German will now face his toughest test yet as he prepares to face Medevdev.

Koepfer has lost both of his prior matches against the Russian. The first time they met was at the 2019 US Open and while he managed to take a set off Medvedev, it wasn't enough.

They met again at the same venue and this time Medvedev brushed past Koepfer with ease and even went on to win the title. The Russian's last 10 defeats have all come against top-20 players. He hasn't lost to a player ranked far below him in a while and given his form, it's unlikely to happen now.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.