Miami Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: Friday, March 22

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will kick off his title defense at the 2024 Miami Open against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in round two on Friday, March 22.

The Russian has had a rather subdued start to 2024, losing in the finals of both the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He lost in Australia to first-time finalist Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic despite being up 2 sets to 0. Carlos Alcaraz got the better of him once again in Indian Wells in a repeat of their 2023 final.

Medvedev also played the Dubai Tennis Championships where he was the defending champion. His shot at two in a row ended in the semi-finals where he lost to Ugo Humbert.

Fucsovics, meanwhile, has already kicked off his campaign in Miami against Max Purcell in the first round. He dominated the match from start to finish, winning 6-2, 6-1.

The Hungarian is currently 3-5 for the season, with his best result coming at the Rotterdam Open where he reached the round of 16.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Marton Fucsovics have faced off four times on tour, with the Russian currently leading their head-to-head 3-1. They last played at Wimbledon in 2023 where Medvedev won in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Marton Fucsovics

(Odds to be added once made available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev will look to carry his good form from Indian Wells as he prepares to defend his title at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Medvedev, despite being outclassed by Alcaraz in the second set, appeared stronger in the first set. The faster conditions in Miami should benefit Medvedev, who prefers to serve big and dominate from the baseline.

As for Fucsovics, his first-round performance against Purcell was surely a confidence booster. He served incredibly well, winning 88% of points on his first serve. He was equally brilliant returning, breaking his opponent's serve 5 out of 6 times.

Despite the threat that Fucsovics possesses on serve and his all-round versatile game, Medvedev holds the upper hand heading into their encounter purely based on current form and experience.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.